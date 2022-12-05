Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshMassachusetts State
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
Dodgers have lost the plot if Trevor Bauer hearing is restricting offseason spending
This offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have done … nothing. That is, unless you consider manager Dave Roberts confirming that “five or six” younger players will have an opportunity to make an impact in 2023 as a concrete, reliable decision to put the team in the best position possible.
New York Mets making mockery of luxury tax thresholds
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been shy about opening the vaults. After Jacob deGrom spurned the Mets to head to Texas, the front office began another spending spree. Justin Verlander was brought on board to be the new co-ace of the rotation. Jose Quintana signed on Wednesday, adding a solid option to the middle of the Mets’ rotation.
A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
Dark horse team to steal Dansby Swanson from Braves or Cubs lurking
While it does largely appear that the Braves and Cubs are the likely landing spots for Dansby Swanson, one dark horse team could be lurking. Now that the likes of Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are out of the way in free agency, basically all of the big-name focus — at least the focus outside of Carlos Rodon — is on the shortstop market. Trea Turner is already locked up with the Phillies, but where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson land remains undecided.
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0