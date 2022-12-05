ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Nikki Haley addresses 200 Jewish leaders in Montreal

Addressing prominent Jewish leaders and community members in Montreal on Tuesday, former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stressed the importance of America’s role in the Middle East and its impact on stability in the region. “The only way peace happens in the Middle East is...
Cleveland Jewish News

How Jewish leaders tried — and failed — to keep a Farrakhan follower off a Florida city council

(JTA) – When Brother John Muhammad emerged this fall as the leading candidate for a vacant city council seat in St. Petersburg, Florida, local Jews were distressed. Muhammad is well known in the city as the president of a local neighborhood association and as a frequent advocate for minority groups. But Jewish leaders learned that he was also a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a long history of antisemitism, and that he had made comments dismissing concerns about Farrakhan’s record.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Cleveland Jewish News

Vote for the Antisemite of the Year 2022

StopAntisemitism.org, a grassroots watchdog group, has announced the three finalists in its “Antisemite of the Year 2022” contest. The candidates for the title are rapper Kanye “Ye” West, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and white supremacist Jon Minadeo II. During the past year, there were 10...
Cleveland Jewish News

Ye: ‘Jewish people, forgive Hitler today’

In an interview released Monday night, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continued his media tour of praising Adolf Hitler and spewing antisemitism. The interview was released by Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes as part of a series entitled Saving Ye, in which McInnes attempts to walk back Ye’s antisemitism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy