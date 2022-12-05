Read full article on original website
All through the cops do not know who's driving around in cars with tinted windows but they made my grandson remove his he got them to feel safe a graduate from college working for the government and doing apart time job should have check his back ground which is clean and gave him permissions to keep his windows for safety reasons that's how i feel
Nottingham MD
Vehicles left running stolen in Rosedale, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized and two more vehicles that had been left running were stolen over the past week. At around 6 a.m. on Monday, December 5, a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the 5300-block of King Avenue in Rosedale (21237). The suspect fled in an eastbound direction. The victim had left the vehicle unlocked and running.
Man killed, suspect arrested Wednesday morning in Cockeysville
Baltimore County Police say they've made an arrest in a homicide that took place Wednesday morning in Cockeysville.
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville teen
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Parkville area. Troy Torres, 15, is 5’7″ tall and weighs pounds. He was last seen in the Parkville area wearing unknown clothing. Anyone with information on Troy Torres’ whereabouts is asked...
Nottingham MD
Cockeysville shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested
COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Cockeysville on Wednesday morning. At around 6:00 a.m. on December 7, officers responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court (21030) for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
Nottingham MD
Road rage shooting on I-95 in White Marsh leaves one injured
WHITE MARSH, MD—MDTA Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night along northbound I-95 in White Marsh. According to authorities, a dispute between the drivers of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and a dark sedan began at approximately at just after 10:15 p.m. on the outer loop of I-695 at Exit 15 (US 40).
'Give Me All Your Money', Tiny Man Punches Woman In Face During Robbery
Police are looking for a short man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The woman was reportedly approached by the man as she was getting out of her vehicle in the 300 block of Gatewater Court, according to Anne Arundel County police. The man...
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Owings Mills, police say
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore County Police Department said detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the Owings Mills shooting that happened on Dec. 6th. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the unit block of Cue Court. When officers arrived to...
Baltimore County Police Respond To Active Barricade Situation (DEVELOPING)
All hands are on deck in Baltimore County as police found themselves in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the department said that the Baltimore County Police Tactical Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were requested to the 2800 block of Munster Road in the area of Carney for a barricade situation.
Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting
A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from...
I-95 reopens after pair of deadly crashes in Harford County Wednesday
A pair of Wednesday morning crashes shut traffic down for hours on I-95 north in Harford County. According to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company at least one crash was fatal.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Mercedes Hackshaw, 14, is 5’2” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing black glasses, a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information...
CBS News
Man shot on The Avenue in Hampden, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot Tuesday night on the Avenue in Hampden, a popular strip of small businesses and restaurants in North Baltimore, according to police. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.
Woman Fights For Life, Man Killed After Violent Early Morning Attack In Baltimore
Police are investigating a double shooting of a man and a woman in Baltimore, authorities say. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, around 10 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, for a report of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once there, officers located a 27-year-old...
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
wnav.com
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 11:30 pm, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that walked into the hospital. There, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. The teen is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the shooting happened on the 3100 Block of Jenifer Avenue, where police located a crime scene. If you have any information about this shooting, The post 19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
