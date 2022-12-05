BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 11:30 pm, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that walked into the hospital. There, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. The teen is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the shooting happened on the 3100 Block of Jenifer Avenue, where police located a crime scene. If you have any information about this shooting, The post 19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO