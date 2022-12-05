Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
uncg.edu
Class of 2022: Juliette Vayer
Subtlety, humor, empathy, and accuracy are often difficult to convey when interpreting from one language to another. Juliette Vayer will tell you that these key skills in American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting, along with advocating for the Deaf community, are part of what compelled her to earn her Bachelor of Science in Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Advocacy (IDEAS) from the School of Education this December.
WXII 12
WS/FCS is holding two hiring events; And it wants to improve the education of its students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth county schools are holding two hiring events this December. One for bus drivers and custodians, and another for teachers. School leaders said they are looking for who will help improve the education of their students. The bus driver and custodian interviews will be held...
Trinity High School students learn to weld, find a cool new career path
TRINITY, NC (WGHP) — Michael Harmon’s Agriculture Mechanics class at Trinity High School is always at capacity with students. These days, you will see a lot of females signing up. One of the biggest draws for the class is the students learn how to weld. Rebecca Brown says it’s become her favorite thing to do. […]
High Point University
Former Columnist for The Boston Globe Mentors HPU Students
High Point University students were mentored again by Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence, on Nov. 29 and 30 as part of the Access to Innovators Program. From left are Ryan, junior Megan Hovey, and seniors Josh Noel and Danny Shay.
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove community center nearing reality
On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
High Point University
HPU Students Celebrate Jewish Traditions This Holiday Season
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 – High Point University’s Jewish students shared their faith and Hanukkah traditions with the HPU community during the annual Hanukkah Shabbat on Friday, Dec. 2. This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes on Dec. 26. The university...
Alamance Foods to expand, creating 135 jobs in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance Foods, Inc., a maker of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its operations in Graham, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The food manufacturer will create 135 jobs. The average salary will be just over $47,000. Today, companies have many locations to choose...
alamancenews.com
Governor announces expansion of, and state incentives for, Alamance Foods in Burlington
The office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced the multi-million-dollar expansion of a Burlington-based food processing plant that promises to add some 135 new jobs to local labor market. According to the governor’s office, Alamance Foods has accepted a state-level subsidy to defray the cost of the proposed expansion of...
My Fox 8
Greater High Point Food Alliance helps keep food pantries stocked
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Food insecurity is growing in the Piedmont Triad. Every month, 80 people in High Point count on the Burns Hill Neighborhood Association food pantry on Leonard Avenue. The facility accepted five new clients in November alone. Volunteers like Jerry Mingo pack food twice a month. Seniors make up a majority of those with appointments to pick up the boxes.
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs in Forsyth County as Hayward Industries cuts 57 jobs
CLEMMONS – A New Jersey manufacturer of swimming pool equipment and thermoplastic flow control products is laying off 57 workers in Forsyth County, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Hayward Industries Inc. will cut workers at the Clemmons facility located on Hayward Industrial Drive...
WXII 12
Japanese company to establish facility and invest $19.5 million in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina governor's office said a Japanese company is creating more than 100 jobs in Randolph county. Sumitomo Forestry America, a housing and wood product company will establish a new manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The facility will produce building materials like...
rhinotimes.com
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households
Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
WXII 12
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County previews events happening in December
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Katie Hall, a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County stopped by The Local Vibe to give us a preview of events happening in the month of December in our area:. ArtCities House Party + Reception. Hosted by GBA, Wake the Arts, and Arts...
My Fox 8
High Point University’s Mitchell Nicks named executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mitchell Nicks has been named as the new executive chef at Butcher & Bull. Nicks was previously the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University. “We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team...
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
Elkin Tribune
Surry Cooperative Extension welcomes new livestock agent
DOBSON — N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center has welcomed Bailey Wood to her new role as the county’s Livestock Extension Agent. Wood is from Stephens City, Virginia where she grew up raising livestock and being involved with 4-H and FFA. She graduated from Virginia Tech where she studied Animal and Poultry Sciences and Dairy Science.
United Furniture Industries layoffs prompt multiple job fairs, Triad companies hiring
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month. Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began. […]
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
mebaneenterprise.com
Q&A: Meet City of Mebane's new Public Information Officer
The City of Mebane wants to raise the profile of Mebane, the city, and the City of Mebane. As the town continues to be one of the fastest-growing and most-desirable, the organization is actively exploring ways to get the word out and to engage more with residents and community members.
Are you missing out? Why commercials are linking zip codes to Medicare and Social Security benefits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What does your zip code have to do with your Medicare health benefit plan? The commercials are everywhere, claiming you can save money depending on your zip code. So, what gives?. “You have to understand these are third-party marketers and they're marketing plans. They'll have plans...
