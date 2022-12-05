ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncg.edu

Class of 2022: Juliette Vayer

Subtlety, humor, empathy, and accuracy are often difficult to convey when interpreting from one language to another. Juliette Vayer will tell you that these key skills in American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting, along with advocating for the Deaf community, are part of what compelled her to earn her Bachelor of Science in Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Advocacy (IDEAS) from the School of Education this December.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Former Columnist for The Boston Globe Mentors HPU Students

High Point University students were mentored again by Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence, on Nov. 29 and 30 as part of the Access to Innovators Program. From left are Ryan, junior Megan Hovey, and seniors Josh Noel and Danny Shay.
HIGH POINT, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove community center nearing reality

On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
WALNUT COVE, NC
High Point University

HPU Students Celebrate Jewish Traditions This Holiday Season

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 – High Point University’s Jewish students shared their faith and Hanukkah traditions with the HPU community during the annual Hanukkah Shabbat on Friday, Dec. 2. This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes on Dec. 26. The university...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Alamance Foods to expand, creating 135 jobs in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance Foods, Inc., a maker of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its operations in Graham, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The food manufacturer will create 135 jobs. The average salary will be just over $47,000. Today, companies have many locations to choose...
GRAHAM, NC
My Fox 8

Greater High Point Food Alliance helps keep food pantries stocked

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Food insecurity is growing in the Piedmont Triad. Every month, 80 people in High Point count on the Burns Hill Neighborhood Association food pantry on Leonard Avenue. The facility accepted five new clients in November alone. Volunteers like Jerry Mingo pack food twice a month. Seniors make up a majority of those with appointments to pick up the boxes.
HIGH POINT, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs in Forsyth County as Hayward Industries cuts 57 jobs

CLEMMONS – A New Jersey manufacturer of swimming pool equipment and thermoplastic flow control products is laying off 57 workers in Forsyth County, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Hayward Industries Inc. will cut workers at the Clemmons facility located on Hayward Industrial Drive...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Elkin Tribune

Surry Cooperative Extension welcomes new livestock agent

DOBSON — N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center has welcomed Bailey Wood to her new role as the county’s Livestock Extension Agent. Wood is from Stephens City, Virginia where she grew up raising livestock and being involved with 4-H and FFA. She graduated from Virginia Tech where she studied Animal and Poultry Sciences and Dairy Science.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Q&A: Meet City of Mebane's new Public Information Officer

The City of Mebane wants to raise the profile of Mebane, the city, and the City of Mebane. As the town continues to be one of the fastest-growing and most-desirable, the organization is actively exploring ways to get the word out and to engage more with residents and community members.
MEBANE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy