Related
videtteonline.com
ISU to offer fully online master of science in education in low vision and blindness
Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will be offering a new addition to its program: a fully online master of science in education in vision and blindness (LVB). By the end of the five semester-long program, teachers will be licensed to work with blind or visually impaired students...
videtteonline.com
Dean of College of Engineering candidate Peterson emphasizes connections in forum
Members of Illinois State University’s Engineering Department met with Dr. Don Peterson in the Bone Student Center to discuss his plans for the future of ISU’s engineering program. Peterson currently serves as the dean of Northern Illinois University’s College of Engineering and Engineering Technology. He also serves as...
videtteonline.com
Poet, educator Reyes differentiates chosen, forced identities at Safe-ish session
Acclaimed poet and educator Yosimar Reyes led November’s Safe-ish session on the topic of migration and sexuality at Illinois State University's Multicultural Center. These 60-minute sessions aim to help audiences better understand the unique experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals. Reyes described the presentation as a sort of “101” course on...
videtteonline.com
Kinzy addresses homophobic assault outside Euphoria over weekend
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy addressed a recent homophobic assault outside Euphoria Nightclub in Bloomington over the weekend. This marks the third major instance of homophobia against ISU students this semester, following the Kappa Sigma spray paint incident in September and the assault against Jakai Martin in October.
videtteonline.com
Dean of College of Engineering candidate Plotkowski lays out his 'pillars of success' in forum
Illinois State University held the first in a series of open forums on Monday for the five finalists for the founding dean of the College of Engineering. Founding dean of Padnos College of Engineering and Computing at Grand Valley State University Paul D. Plotkowski was the first candidate. During his...
wglt.org
B-N woman's own journey leads her to help others cruise out of poverty
A woman from Bloomington-Normal is using her own experiences with homelessness to build and expand a nonprofit that helps those most in need. Verneice Prince is founder and CEO of Cruisin’ Outta Poverty Services (COPS), based at a storefront at 458 Wylie Drive in west Normal. She provides those experiencing homelessness – or otherwise in dire need – with clothing and household items, transportation, literacy help, and even a mailbox address if it helps them get a job or birth certificate or a Social Security card. COPS also operates a thrift store at its Wylie Drive location, which is open from 1-7 p.m. Saturdays.
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
wglt.org
ISU student hopes new DNA technology brings closure to 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad
That's one of many unanswered questions surrounding the 1975 death of the Illinois State University student — and it's also the name of a new Facebook group that a current ISU senior is leveraging to revive interest in the nearly 50-year-old cold case. Nicole Roach is a senior psychology...
wcbu.org
Friendship House revives the Peoria Peacekeepers Network
The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is reviving a program to help divert young people with misdemeanors away from violence. The Peoria Peacekeepers Network is a restorative justice program bringing together young offenders with victims, family and community stakeholders to develop a plan to change their path. “It’s important...
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
25newsnow.com
‘George’ takes to the big screen highlighting life of Peoria shoeshiner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marks 76 years of a Peoria man shining shoes in the river city, and it also marks the premiere of his biography. It played on the big screen at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which doesn’t sit far from the building George Manias could be found at for decades in downtown.
videtteonline.com
ISU baseball's Trey Krause receives Chicago Scouts Association honor
Returning to baseball in September 2021 after nearly a year-long battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, Illinois State pitcher Trey Krause was named the Chicago Scouts Association's Charlie Donovan Memorial "Passion for the Game" Award winner Monday. After being diagnosed with the rare type of cancerous tumor in February 2020, Krause struck...
thecommunityword.com
Benchmark in history: Peoria High grad Darrin Gayles, federal judge in Southern District of Florida
There are plenty of people Peorians can be proud of here, there and everywhere. One such person to have particular pride in is the Honorable Darrin Gayles. The Peoria High graduate sits on the federal bench in Miami as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida. And he just might be surprised as anyone that the choices he made would help him become one of the most diverse judicial minds on the top of the legal world in South Beach. “I wasn’t planning on going to law school,” said Gayles, who was an undergraduate at Howard University.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
FireRescue1
videtteonline.com
Vandenburgh leads four Redbirds with MVFC academic honors as Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Illinois State football's Zeke Vandenburgh was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year Tuesday, joined by three of his teammates on the 2022 all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Scholar-Athlete Team. Vandenburgh was named MVFC Defensive Player of the Year Nov. 28. The senior linebacker has maintained a perfect 4.0...
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
thechampaignroom.com
The best tweets from Illinois’ shocking win
In case you missed it, Illinois somehow pulled off an incredible win Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as the Illini ended No. 2 Texas’ undefeated season. And it’s safe to say Twitter loved it. Here’s the best reactions from the win.
Decatur mayor candidates facing objections to petitions
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates in the upcoming mayoral election for Decatur are facing a pair of objections that could result in them being left off the ballot in April. The petitions of Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are being challenged by two people from Decatur who said they were invalid for several reasons. […]
videtteonline.com
Podcast: ISU men's basketball gets a taste of MVC action
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we discuss ISU men's basketball's start to conference play and what they need to do going forward to find success. We then discuss the women's basketball team's 6-2 start to the year before talking about track and field's strong opening meet. We close out by discussing Zeke Vandenburgh being announced as one of the three finalists for the Buck Buchanan award.
