East Lansing, MI

Preview: Michigan State looks to end three-game skid in start of conference play

By Nick Lundberg
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5aGV_0jXrV8D400

Sophomore guard Matilda Ekh (11) drives toward the basket during a game against Georgia Tech, held at the Breslin Center on Dec. 1, 2022. The Spartans fell to the Yellow Jackets 63-66.

The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State bounces back to defeat Penn State, 67-58

Following painful defeats to Notre Dame and Northwestern, Michigan State crept back after a initially slow first half to overcome Penn State in its first road conference game of the season. Head coach Tom Izzo reverted back to his original starter at the one spot, putting junior guard A.J. Hoggard back in the starting lineup. Other starters included senior guard Tyson Walker, graduate student forward Joey Hauser, junior center Mady Sissoko and recently returning sophomore guard Jaden Akins. It was a slow start offensively for both teams. Midway through the first half, the Spartans were 5-13 from the field and 0-2 from...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State tumbles out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 week

Reaching as high as No. 12 just a few weeks ago, Michigan State has officially fallen out of the latest AP Poll after a 0-2 week. MSU also fell out of the Student Media Poll. The Spartans started the week with a blowout loss to Notre Dame in South Bend Wednesday night, then ended it with a 70-63 defeat in the Big Ten opener against Northwestern on Sunday.MSU continues Big Ten play with a Wednesday night matchup against Penn State in Happy Valley on Wednesday. Despite Michigan State's absence, the Big Ten is still well represented in the poll. Purdue leads the pack at No. 4, with Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State also finding spots in the top 25. Houston still sits atop the poll. Below is this week's AP rankings. 1. Houston2. Texas3. Virginia4. Purdue5. Uconn6. Kansas7. Tennessee8. Alabama9. Arkansas 10. Arizona11. Auburn 12. Baylor13. Maryland14. Indiana15. Duke16. Kentucky17. Illinois18. Gonzaga19. UCLA20. Iowa State21. Creighton 22. San Diego State23. Mississippi State24. TCU25. Ohio State﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State hockey moves up to No. 12 despite getting swept by Minnesota

Although Michigan State hockey (11-6-1, 5-4-1 Big Ten) suffered a series sweep over the weekend to now No. 3 Minnesota, the Spartans rose another spot in the USCHO poll this week to No. 12. As for the Men's Division I PairWise rankings, MSU dropped two spots to No. 9.The Spartans fell to the Golden Gophers in a 5-0 shutout Friday night after struggling offensively. Saturday brought a better performance from MSU, but it still lost 6-3, sending then-No. 4 Minnesota home with its fourth sweep of the season.As for the rest of the Big Ten, No. 5 Penn State swapped spots...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL Draft after one year with MSU

Tuesday afternoon, fifth-year senior running back Jarek Broussard officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/DjTHelsZ1p— jarek broussard (@jarekbroussard1) December 6, 2022 Thanks to the COVID-19 season, Broussard technically had one final year of eligibility, despite his status as a fifth-year.A majority of Broussard's collegiate career was spent in Boulder. After graduating from Colorado, he entered the transfer portal and decided to take his talents to East Lansing. Broussard amassed 298 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his lone year at Michigan State. His career-high in green and white was 81 rushing yards against Akron. At the beginning of the season, Broussard split carries with redshirt sophomore running back Jalen Berger in the backfield. However, as the season progressed, Berger shouldered a majority of the load alongside redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

12% forward, 7% back: MSU's clean energy use has decreased, underperformed board's goals

In 2012, MSU's Board of Trustees passed the Campus Energy Transition Plan, or ETP. The document prescribed yearly goals for the use of renewable energy to power MSU's campus. It outlined a system of review for updating those goals every five years until the ETP's planned end in 2030.On the ETP's passage, Board of Trustees Chairperson Dianne Byrum said, "at the time, we wanted to not only talk the talk, but walk the walk too." Byrum served on the board in 2012 when the plan was presented and passed. At the time, the board wanted to be able to demonstrate...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU shifts to centralized safety and security operations center

MSU Department of Police and Public Safety, or MSU DPPS, has centralized its safety and security operations into one unit under the MSU Operations Center. The center will provide 24/7 monitoring capabilities, 2,000 campus-wide security cameras, electronic control access to buildings and more all under one roof.By the end of this year, most of the general organizational and functional change will be in place."This centralization gives us the ability to monitor in real time between campus areas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a single location," MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said.After the appointment of Vice President...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

50 years after divestment victory: Can MSU do it again?

In 1972, five Michigan State University students and faculty came together to form the Southern Africa Liberation Committee, or SALC. In the ensuing decade, they would persuade the university to become the first in the nation to fully divest from Apartheid South Africa.Now, at the 50th anniversary, organizers and historians see the legacy of their fight in the fossil-fuels divestment debate that MSU is embroiled in today.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White, a leading organizer in Sunrise MSU's fight for fossil fuels divestments, says that the work of the SALC serves as a major inspiration for MSU divestment activists...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing is expecting predictable winter weather - here's what you need to know

East Lansing residents should expect average temperatures and increased precipitation this winter, thanks to a third-straight La Nina season.The utilization of El Nino and La Nina proves to be an accurate tool in estimating conditions throughout Michigan winter weather seasons. A La Nina pattern, continuing for a third year in 2022, makes for colder waters in central and eastern regions of the Pacific Ocean."What we are seeing this upcoming winter is another La Nina year, meaning that the waters are colder than normal," meteorologist Colton Cichoracki said. "Typically, that means we see more closer-to-normal temperatures throughout the winter, but it...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Have a food-based startup idea? MSU has a kitchen for that

A bakery, a vegan sauce line, a portable soup company: At MSU, student-created food startups have found their place in the Venture Kitchen, a fully licensed professional kitchen space on the second floor of the Union. The kitchen, officially launched this summer, is an extension of the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Discovery Program and is free to use for food-based entrepreneurs within the program."We guide (students) through the elements of starting a business and then if they need to use the Venture Kitchen, they can utilize the kitchen," the Burgess Institute director of operations Lori Fischer said. "When they're...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

How are East Lansing businesses are preparing for winter break?

As Michigan State University students leave East Lansing to ring in the holidays during winter break, the city's bars, restaurants and shops are left having to adapt. Occupancy will fall short, staff will be reduced and new ideas will be created for the new year. Most East Lansing establishments will stay open during the break but expect to see some schedule changes.  Barrio, East Lansing's local branch of the chain providing tacos and margaritas, will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Other than that, they will be running as usual, with a few changes.Barrio...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What to expect at the last ASMSU general assembly of the semester

Four bills were passed in preparation for the final general assembly of the semester next week at the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, academic committee meeting.Among the four were two bills to advocate for better on-campus access to condoms and other forms of sex protection. Both introduced by Agriculture and Natural Resources Rep. Prestly, the bills ask the university to supply free condom dispensers across campus restrooms and to increase the supply of safe sex products in Sparty's convenience stores."MSU doesn't really practice inclusive, safe sex practices, especially for those in financial need ... there are very...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

EL Independent Police Oversight Commission faces low turnout, unable to pass motion

Of the 11 commissioners serving on the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission, five were in attendance for the commission's monthly meeting Wednesday. There must be a minimum of six members in attendance for the meeting to have quorum - or to make the meeting's proceedings valid.Vice-chair Chris Root said the low turn-out was unusual and abnormal, with only three commissioners informing her of their absence before the meeting.Other commissioners in attendance included Chair Erick Williams, Kath Edsall, Sharon Hobbs and Noel Garcia. East Lansing Police Department Capt. Chad Pride, East Lansing Counselmember Dana Watson and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Elaine...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU to recognize off-campus, commuter, transfer students with appreciation event

The Office of Student Experiences will be hosting an Off-campus/Commuter and Transfer Student Appreciation Day event on Dec. 1, 2022, in room 110 of the Student Services Building. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be provided.The day of celebration, which is unique to Michigan State University, is hosted to "acknowledge the unique experience of being a commuter/off-campus and transfer student" and to celebrate students' "unique contribution to the MSU university community," the Office of Student Experiences' website said.The event will begin at noon with lunch available for attendees. Participants are also allowed to bring their own lunch, the event flyer said. At 12:30 p.m., Involve@State, MSU's registered student organization platform, will give information on how to sign up and what programs and services are available for commuter and transfer students. The rest of the event will serve as an informal time for students to socialize and make connections. An email sent to off-campus and transfer students said the event will feature free giveaways and chances to win prizes.Registration is not required for attendance, but it is encouraged in order to ensure enough food is ordered. Students can register by clicking here.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon announces retirement and reflects on 40-year career

Teacher, nurse, secretary - there were only a few careers women could choose from in the 1960s.Women weren't taught to aspire to be lawyers, or doctors.In the late '60s, one young girl - Carol Siemon, an eighth grader at the time - decided she was going to be a lawyer. Siemon didn't really know what being a lawyer meant, but she knew she wanted to be one.In 2022, Siemon's career in the legal field now spans over 40 years, with her final stint serving as Ingham County's prosecutor, taking office in 2017.At 66, Siemon is ready to take a step...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Black Friday, holiday season draws fewer shoppers in East Lansing

For many, the words "Black Friday" conjure up images of glittering department stores, frenzied shoppers and lines spilling out the door. This year, however, shops and malls may have looked a little different.At East Lansing clothing store More Than Vintage, general manager Ricky Chesbrough said they've seen a decrease in the amount of in-person shoppers during the beginning of the holiday season. "It was actually our first Black Friday this year," Chesbrough said. "I think we had a pretty good day. Nothing too crazy, but seems like everyone had a fun day." Chesbrough said after COVID-19, the store's most active time...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space

The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing's guide to Black Friday

While Thanksgiving may be the primary focus for most East Lansing residents this week, Black Friday comes in a close second for many. If you plan to spend your holiday in the East Lansing area, here is a guide for your day of shopping.Grand River AvenueMoosejawGet 20 percent off the entire store with some exclusions, and select items will be up to 40 percent off. The first 30 customers at the door will receive a free Nalgene bottle, as well as a $5 or $10 gift card that can be used day of.Customers with a rewards membership will get 50...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Final defendant sentenced for fraudulent claims to the Healing Fund

The seventh and final defendant charged with making fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund has been sentenced. Former Michigan State University basketball player Maxann Reese was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2022, to 365 days in jail and $191,000 in restitution to MSU, according to Ingham County Circuit Court records. Reese pled no contest in September to one count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more.Six other defendants have been charged with and sentenced for fraudulent claims to the Healing Fund. In total, the seven defendants were charged with 22 counts of fraudulent claims of over $527,000. Reese had six additional charges of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime, all of which were dismissed, the record said.The Healing Assistance Fund was created by the Board of Trustees to support counseling and mental health services for survivors of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar. Those eligible to use the fund are individuals who received treatment from Nassar and their parents, guardians or spouses.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

EL City Council delays vote on "sanctuary city" proposal, citing possible implications

The East Lansing City Council ﻿decided Tuesday to delay a vote on declaring the city as a sanctuary city, citing requests to the city's legal team on effects the status could have and how the status would differ from East Lansing's current "safe haven" status passed in 2017. The city's Human Rights Commission, later joined by the University Student Commission, passed a resolution last month asking the council to designate East Lansing as a sanctuary city. The designation would mean city officials and law enforcement would not cooperate with federal agents to enforce immigration laws.﻿﻿"Sanctuary usually implies some level of...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
