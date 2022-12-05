Preview: Michigan State looks to end three-game skid in start of conference play

The Office of Student Experiences will be hosting an Off-campus/Commuter and Transfer Student Appreciation Day event on Dec. 1, 2022, in room 110 of the Student Services Building. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be provided.The day of celebration, which is unique to Michigan State University, is hosted to "acknowledge the unique experience of being a commuter/off-campus and transfer student" and to celebrate students' "unique contribution to the MSU university community," the Office of Student Experiences' website said.The event will begin at noon with lunch available for attendees. Participants are also allowed to bring their own lunch, the event flyer said. At 12:30 p.m., Involve@State, MSU's registered student organization platform, will give information on how to sign up and what programs and services are available for commuter and transfer students. The rest of the event will serve as an informal time for students to socialize and make connections. An email sent to off-campus and transfer students said the event will feature free giveaways and chances to win prizes.Registration is not required for attendance, but it is encouraged in order to ensure enough food is ordered. Students can register by clicking here.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO