ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Demolition of downtown building temporarily pauses KC Streetcar services

By Mike Coutee, Kelli Peltier, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bHMd_0jXrUqd400

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar announced Monday morning that the services will be temporarily unavailable due to unsafe building conditions on Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road.

According to Kansas City Fire Department, crews responded to a vacant building fire Sunday at 1519 Main Street. A KCFD spokesperson says the department doesn’t believe that the fire damage was the main contributing factor to being unsafe Monday.

The privately owned building has been around for years, but it’s recently become the site for several fires, including one that broke out Sunday night.

Crews began demolishing the building Monday morning after the front of the building collapsed.

Four more teens charged in deadly Shawnee shooting

KC Streetcar’s Communication Director Donna Mandelbaum said the building was at risk of collapsing, potentially harming the streetcar, or people going by, so it had to be torn down.

“The city does have regulations on a footprint that they have to keep safe if there is a building that is in danger of collapsing and out tracks happened to be in that,” Mandelbaum said.

The temporary stoppage of the streetcar effected the morning commutes of riders including Ron Mclinden.

“My normal 20-minute trip to get down to 3rd and Grand for breakfast took about 50 minutes this morning,” Mclinden said.

The KC Streetcar is back up and running now that the demolition is complete.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

While the streetcar was out of service, officials teamed up with Ride KC to help passengers find alternate routes.

“We know how important it is to keep public transit moving, we know how important it is even to keep our pedestrians safe so everybody got on board and was able to get this done,” Mandelbaum said.

A public meeting for the Riverfront Extension, which will expand the streetcar system 6.5 miles, will be held at the Port KC Headquarters from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC fire crews discover body inside burning home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after Kansas City firefighters discovered a body inside a burning home Thursday morning.  Around 1:15 a.m. crews responded to the 3200 block of Lockridge St. on a reported house fire. There firefighters found a house with heavy fire and smoke in the living room of the home. After […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe angler reels in rare Lake Sturgeon catch

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy