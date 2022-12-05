Demolition of downtown building temporarily pauses KC Streetcar services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar announced Monday morning that the services will be temporarily unavailable due to unsafe building conditions on Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road.

According to Kansas City Fire Department, crews responded to a vacant building fire Sunday at 1519 Main Street. A KCFD spokesperson says the department doesn’t believe that the fire damage was the main contributing factor to being unsafe Monday.

The privately owned building has been around for years, but it’s recently become the site for several fires, including one that broke out Sunday night.

Crews began demolishing the building Monday morning after the front of the building collapsed.

KC Streetcar’s Communication Director Donna Mandelbaum said the building was at risk of collapsing, potentially harming the streetcar, or people going by, so it had to be torn down.

“The city does have regulations on a footprint that they have to keep safe if there is a building that is in danger of collapsing and out tracks happened to be in that,” Mandelbaum said.

The temporary stoppage of the streetcar effected the morning commutes of riders including Ron Mclinden.

“My normal 20-minute trip to get down to 3rd and Grand for breakfast took about 50 minutes this morning,” Mclinden said.

The KC Streetcar is back up and running now that the demolition is complete.

While the streetcar was out of service, officials teamed up with Ride KC to help passengers find alternate routes.

“We know how important it is to keep public transit moving, we know how important it is even to keep our pedestrians safe so everybody got on board and was able to get this done,” Mandelbaum said.

A public meeting for the Riverfront Extension, which will expand the streetcar system 6.5 miles, will be held at the Port KC Headquarters from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

