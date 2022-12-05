ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

WOWK 13 News

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Beckley, West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Landing Dispensary located on Robert C. Byrd Drive is Beckley’s newest medical cannabis dispensary. What sets them apart from other dispensaries is they grow their product right here in West Virginia, according to Rob McCourt, Vice President of Sales. “It’s our staff. Our priority is our patient education and compassion […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
woay.com

NIP tax credits available to support New River CTC Foundation Scholarships

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits are available to support student support scholarships at New River Community and Technical College. The West Virginia Development Office issues NIP tax credits to approved nonprofit organizations and awarded the New River CTC Foundation $48,000 in tax credits for 2022.
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County launches fundraiser for new playgrounds

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is asking the public to help build three new playgrounds that will be “all-inclusive,” according to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams. “The playgrounds are considered all-inclusive playgrounds,” said Williams. “So what that means is, they are handicap accessible, but there’s also features on […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

EPA head scheduled to visit McDowell County

McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to visit McDowell County, where residents recently got access to clean water after years of boil water advisories due to ongoing infrastructure issues. EPA administrator Michael Regan will discuss drinking water and wastewater inequity...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Hot Rod Santa to return to the Plaza Mall this Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hot Rod Santa is rumbling into the Plaza Mall in Beckley again this year. It’s an annual photo opportunity with Santa Claus hosted by the Shade Tree Car Club. Families are invited out to the mall this Saturday, December 10 starting at 11 a.m....
BECKLEY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Emergency leak to leave many Ronceverte residents without water

RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An emergency leak in the Ronceverte area stands to leave a number of residents without water service Thursday. The City of Ronceverte made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon that customers across the river in the region will lose access to water service on Thursday due to an emergency leak which the city has been working to address throughout the day.
RONCEVERTE, WV

