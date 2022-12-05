BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall is all about giving back. For three days, starting on Tuesday, December 6, they will be holding a donation drive for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. They ask that people drop off dog and cat food, and pet toys and supplies during their visit to the shop.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO