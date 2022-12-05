Read full article on original website
WVU Tech mathematics department secures grant to assist students with purchasing course materials
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is relieving students’ financial burden by purchasing supplies so they do not have to buy additional materials for mathematics courses. The Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association secured grant funds and donations to purchase the supplies. Tech...
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Beckley, West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Landing Dispensary located on Robert C. Byrd Drive is Beckley’s newest medical cannabis dispensary. What sets them apart from other dispensaries is they grow their product right here in West Virginia, according to Rob McCourt, Vice President of Sales. “It’s our staff. Our priority is our patient education and compassion […]
West Virginia Business Hall of Fame accepting applications for 2023 class
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Business Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations through January 2, 2023. The Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields throughout their careers. Nominations are open to business owners who are native...
Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show
KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
NIP tax credits available to support New River CTC Foundation Scholarships
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits are available to support student support scholarships at New River Community and Technical College. The West Virginia Development Office issues NIP tax credits to approved nonprofit organizations and awarded the New River CTC Foundation $48,000 in tax credits for 2022.
Raleigh County launches fundraiser for new playgrounds
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is asking the public to help build three new playgrounds that will be “all-inclusive,” according to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams. “The playgrounds are considered all-inclusive playgrounds,” said Williams. “So what that means is, they are handicap accessible, but there’s also features on […]
Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Country Road in Cyclone reopened, Westside High and Road Branch buses delayed
UPDATE 6:49 P.M. 12/7/2022— According to dispatchers, Country Road is reopened. CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) – A road in Wyoming County has closed from a fallen tree and is delaying school buses in the area. A fallen tree on Huff Mountain has closed Country Road in Cyclone, West Virginia. According to Wyoming County Board of Education, […]
Princeton authorities seeking public assistance in searching for missing girl
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old juvenile. Kierra Jackson was last seen at her Princeton residence on December 3rd, 2022. Family and friends last saw her wearing white sweatpants, a black hoodie with pink UA letters,...
Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall holds humane society donation drive until this Thursday
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall is all about giving back. For three days, starting on Tuesday, December 6, they will be holding a donation drive for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. They ask that people drop off dog and cat food, and pet toys and supplies during their visit to the shop.
Town of Fayetteville celebrates a surprise sesquicentennial, honoring 150 years of being a municipality
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Fayetteville has now reached its sesquicentennial, celebrating 150 years of being a municipality. Dignitaries and community members of Fayetteville, as well as those beyond, gathered in the main courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse on Monday, November 21, 2022 to recognize the achievement.
Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
Freefolk Brewery gearing up to relocate to a new and bigger location, plans to keep the taproom in Fayetteville open
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After 3 and half years of being open in Fayetteville, the Freefolk Brewery is now expanding. While the taproom will remain open for beer drinking and live music events, the new and bigger location will be equipped to house all of the production and infrastructure demands.
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
EPA head scheduled to visit McDowell County
McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to visit McDowell County, where residents recently got access to clean water after years of boil water advisories due to ongoing infrastructure issues. EPA administrator Michael Regan will discuss drinking water and wastewater inequity...
Rare Earth Metal Extraction Facility to Open in West Virginia with $60 Million Investment
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that...
Hot Rod Santa to return to the Plaza Mall this Saturday
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hot Rod Santa is rumbling into the Plaza Mall in Beckley again this year. It’s an annual photo opportunity with Santa Claus hosted by the Shade Tree Car Club. Families are invited out to the mall this Saturday, December 10 starting at 11 a.m....
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
Emergency leak to leave many Ronceverte residents without water
RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An emergency leak in the Ronceverte area stands to leave a number of residents without water service Thursday. The City of Ronceverte made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon that customers across the river in the region will lose access to water service on Thursday due to an emergency leak which the city has been working to address throughout the day.
