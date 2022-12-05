ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland man accused of being involved in homicide sought by police

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior.

Junior was found with gunshot wounds on Oct. 28, at about 8:45 p.m. on the 10200-block of International Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim survived and was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

A reward of $15,000 is being offered through CrimeStoppers of Oakland and the police department for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The Oakland Police Department tip line is (510) 238-7950. The homicide section can be reached at (510) 238-3821.

KRON4 News

Antioch Habit Burger assault suspect charged with assault, mayhem

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect in a violent attack that cost a fast food worker in Antioch her eye has been charged with assault and mayhem, the Contra Costa County District Attorney said in a press release. Isaac White-Carter, a 20-year-old Hayward man, was arrested earlier this week by United States Marshals. The arrest […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged in San Francisco Muni bus killing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting on a Muni bus. Ilasa Faalogoifo, 23, has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons violations. “The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Murder, weapons charges in brazen daylight shooting on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO -- Murder and weapons charges were filed against a 23-year-old San Francisco man Wednesday in the brazen August fatal afternoon shooting of a passenger aboard a Muni bus.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo was a danger to the community and should be held without bail on murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges."The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why I am doing everything in my power to restore public safety for our residents," Jenkins said in a news release. "Passengers and operators should not have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Student stabbed by classmate at Oakland’s Skyline High School

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A student was stabbed by another student Wednesday at Skyline High School, according to the school’s acting principal. Oakland police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery for serious injuries. The suspect is 15 years old and the victim is 14 years old. The reported stabbing was just […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Stabbing Involving Oakland's Skyline High School Students

A student at Oakland's Skyline High School was stabbed Wednesday morning by another student, police said. The stabbing occurred just after 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard, where the school is located. Police said they were called initially about a possible stabbing and when officers arrived at...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 82, killed in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said. Police responded to the intersection of Harris Road and Manon Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The 82-year-old victim was found […]
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Accused of Revenge Killing in Newark Held Without Bail

A father accused of murdering the father of his daughter's former boyfriend faced a judge Wednesday. Louie Sixto Lopez is being charged with shooting and killing Reynaldo Cantu - the father of Lopez daughter's former boyfriend - in what law enforcement is calling revenge killing. According to officials, Lopez allegedly...
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

80-year-old Oakland man reported missing located safely

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — An 80-year-old man reported missing by Oakland police on Tuesday has been located, Oakland PD announced. Earlier, OPD had been asking for help locating him. Robert Shipp was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Robert Shipp […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Revenge killing charges announced by Alameda County DA

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A father will be arraigned tomorrow in Alameda County, accused of killing a man as revenge for the death of his 16-year-old daughter, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. Louie Sixto Lopez was charged with the Friday murder of Reynaldo Cantu. Lopez blamed Cantu’s son for the […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

