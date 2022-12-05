Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
9 Prescott Restaurants to Visit this Holiday Season
Prescott has a wide variety of restaurant choices to pick from where you are guaranteed to have an excellent meal and relaxing experience. Now with the holiday season in full swing, there is no better reason to come on out to downtown Prescott to enjoy one of the fun holiday events or wander the Courthouse Plaza while taking in the beauty of the Christmas lights.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Night Light Parade Winners and Video
From a day filled with fun to a night filled with lights, the Prescott Valley Night Light parade had an overwhelming 50 entries and made the streets the brightest they’ve ever been. Every float and walking group knocked it out of the park this year and the Prescott Valley...
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s 80-Foot Rock Slide Is Basically a Natural Waterpark
Roughly six miles north of Sedona, Arizona, is Slide Rock State Park, one of the state’s most beloved outdoor attractions. From its stunning red rock formations to its natural water slides, the park is a popular outdoor summer destination for visitors who want to escape the heat of Arizona’s cities.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Officers Find Body In Burning Car Off I-17 Near Sedona
Yavapai County Sheriff officers are investigating a tragic death after one person was found dead fully engulfed in a car fire on Stoneman Lake Road near Sedona. Deputies were responded to calls on Sunday night around 5:45 p.m. that a vehicle located approximately a quarter mile from Interstate 17 was on fire.
SignalsAZ
Scam Awareness Tips from Prescott Valley Police
Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering. The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions. If it sounds...
Body found in burning car near I-17 in the Sedona area
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead in a fully engulfed car fire on Stoneman Lake Road in Sedona.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
theprescotttimes.com
RECENT STRING OF BURGLARIES AND ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES
RECENT STRING OF BURGLARIES AND ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES IN PRESCOTT AND PRESCOTT VALLEY. YCSO ENCOURAGES CITIZENS TO BE VIGILIANT ABOUT THEIR HOME SAFETY. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating a string of 8 different burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas in the past week. YCSO has received multiple reports of early morning burglaries in the Legend Hills, Williamson Valley, and Senator Highway areas since December 3, 2022. Based on current evidence, the suspect can be described as Male, 6 ft tall, average build, wearing pants, a sweatshirt and possibly a beanie style hat.
theprescotttimes.com
Gypsy Soul Coming To Elks Ballroom Now
“International touring band, Gypsy Soul now calls Prescott home”. Come and experience a different kind of holiday concert this year. Join award-winning Gypsy Soul as they perform their Americana, Blues and Jazz stylings of traditional holiday songs with a modern twist called, “A Gift Within The Song.” After selling-out countless tours, they are performing this special Christmas event in Prescott at the Elks Crystal Hall (117 E Gurley St, Prescott) on Saturday, December 17th at both 3 and 7 PM.
beckersasc.com
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
12news.com
Impaired driver handed 58-year sentence by Yavapai County court
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — In 2020, Jonathan Floyd, 44, struck a van carrying a family of seven, killing two of the children. He was recently sentenced to 58 years in prison by the Yavapai County Superior Court. According to a court release, Floyd was driving southbound from the Las Vegas...
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER IN FATAL COLLISION GIVEN 58 YEARS IN PRISON
IMPAIRED DRIVER IN FATAL COLLISION GIVEN 58 YEARS IN PRISON. On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Honorable Debra Phelan of the Yavapai County Superior Court sentenced Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, to a total 58 years in the Arizona State Prison. Floyd was found guilty by a Yavapai County Jury on...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s Holiday Light Parade Winners Announced
The streets were full of onlookers at the 25th Annual Prescott Holiday Light Parade this past Saturday, November 26th, 2022. More than 40 floats and live entertainment meandered around the Courthouse Plaza and lit up the streets with festive flare. Five judges awarded the best floats in these categories based on creative decoration and most number of lights.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination
In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
azpm.org
How one Wickenburg cattle ranch puts sustainability at its core
Cattle on Date Creek Ranch are grass-fed and sustainably raised on irrigated pastures. Savannah Barteau dropped out of college to become a rancher nearly nine years ago. Now, the 26-year-old Flagstaff native runs the beef business at Date Creek Ranch outside Wickenburg with her husband. The family-owned cattle ranch is...
theprescotttimes.com
2 New Members Sworn-In To YC District Governing Board
McCasland, Bracety Sworn-In to Yavapai College District Governing Board. McCasland Continues Representation of District 2; Bracety Appointed to District 5. Yavapai County School Superintendent Mr. Tim Carter swore in two members to the Yavapai College District Governing Board this morning. Ms. Deb McCasland was sworn in to continue to represent...
theprescotttimes.com
City Seeks New Applications for Multiple Boards, Committees and Commissions
City Seeks New Applications for Multiple Boards, Committees and Commissions. The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on several Boards, Committees and Commissions. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applications for the following Boards, Committees and Commissions:. Board, Commission, CommitteeTermNumber...
theprescotttimes.com
Roughrider Basketball On The Road This Week
The Yavapai College basketball teams have played their final home games of 2022 and are ready to hit the road this week with matchups against Central Arizona College and Chandler-Gilbert Community College on the schedule. The Games. College basketball begins on Wednesday, December 7, for the Roughriders in Casa Grande,...
