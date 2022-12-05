Read full article on original website
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Short-handed Thunder In Loss to Grizzlies
In their third road game in five days, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Memphis Grizzlies and their superstar, Ja Morant. The third-seed Grizzlies controlled the game all night long and their offense eventually broke free, out-scoring the Thunder 29-15 in the fourth quarter to earn a 123-102 win. The...
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"
Safe to say, Puma won't be the only brand planning to land Kyrie Irving.
Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems ...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Griffin plays big role in hard-fought win
The resilient Boston Celtics shook off an early rut to earn an impressive road win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Turnovers and foul trouble resulted in Boston trailing by six heading into the second half. Whatever C's coach Joe Mazzulla told his team in the locker room, it resonated. The C's outscored Toronto by 20 points in the third quarter and held on in the fourth to escape with a 116-110 victory.
NBC Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads NBA in this notable offensive stat
The Boston Celtics are getting an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum through the first 25 games of the 2022-23 NBA season. He's actually the betting favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. But Tatum isn't the only Celtics player who's performing at an elite level. Jaylen Brown is averaging...
NBC Sports
Watch Durant, Irving combine for 62 points to lift Nets past Hornets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Terry Rozier scored 30 points...
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević Rescue Bulls in Fourth Quarter Vs. Wizards
10 observations: Bulls' stars come to rescue vs. Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was not pretty through three quarters. In fact, for much of the fourth, it wasn't much better. But in the end, the Chicago Bulls notched a home win it felt they needed on Wednesday...
NBC Sports
Suns get major lineup boost with Chris Paul expected to return vs. Celtics
The Phoenix Suns are expected to get a major lineup boost Wednesday night when they host the NBA's best team in the Boston Celtics. Star point guard Chris Paul, who's missed about a month with a heel injury, is set to return and play against the C's, per Chris Haynes of TNT.
Sporting News
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby receives All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year praise from Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart
The campaign for O.G. Anunoby to earn All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year consideration has picked up two major endorsements. This year, Anunoby has made another leap in his development, averaging a career-best 19.1 points and 5.8 rebounds to go along with a league-leading 2.3 steals per game. Following Toronto's meeting with Boston on Monday, MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart had plenty of good things to say about Anunoby and his play.
Women's basketball world shares relief as Brittney Griner heads home
Those who have who have worked with Mercury center Brittney Griner throughout her basketball career expressed relief and gratitude that she is headed home to her family.
Jimmy Butler's Status For Clippers-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.
