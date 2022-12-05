The campaign for O.G. Anunoby to earn All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year consideration has picked up two major endorsements. This year, Anunoby has made another leap in his development, averaging a career-best 19.1 points and 5.8 rebounds to go along with a league-leading 2.3 steals per game. Following Toronto's meeting with Boston on Monday, MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart had plenty of good things to say about Anunoby and his play.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO