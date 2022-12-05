ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Griffin plays big role in hard-fought win

The resilient Boston Celtics shook off an early rut to earn an impressive road win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Turnovers and foul trouble resulted in Boston trailing by six heading into the second half. Whatever C's coach Joe Mazzulla told his team in the locker room, it resonated. The C's outscored Toronto by 20 points in the third quarter and held on in the fourth to escape with a 116-110 victory.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads NBA in this notable offensive stat

The Boston Celtics are getting an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum through the first 25 games of the 2022-23 NBA season. He's actually the betting favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. But Tatum isn't the only Celtics player who's performing at an elite level. Jaylen Brown is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

Raptors' O.G. Anunoby receives All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year praise from Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart

The campaign for O.G. Anunoby to earn All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year consideration has picked up two major endorsements. This year, Anunoby has made another leap in his development, averaging a career-best 19.1 points and 5.8 rebounds to go along with a league-leading 2.3 steals per game. Following Toronto's meeting with Boston on Monday, MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart had plenty of good things to say about Anunoby and his play.
BOSTON, MA

