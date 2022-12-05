Read full article on original website
Related
Some students are graduating college with 'unmanageable' debt — but it's not their fault, a government watchdog finds
The GAO found 91% of colleges are understating how much it actually costs to attend. Two Republican lawmakers said it's "egregious and unacceptable."
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
Business Insider
A 33-year-old who paid off $115,000 in student loan debt says 7 budgeting strategies helped her do it
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Micah H. started paying off her...
Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?
Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Student loan forgiveness: Millions mistakenly told their debt relief was approved
A corrected email will soon be sent out to millions of student loan borrowers after they received an email with the wrong subject line telling them their student debt relief had been approved.
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
America has a $1.7 trillion student loan debt problem. Here’s what 6 borrowers think will solve the crisis as Biden’s forgiveness plan stalls
"Why is it that only the elite can go to school without signing their lives away?" When President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers, it was the first time in many of their adult lives that those bearing the burden felt hopeful they would one day get out from under their debt.
What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers
Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Millions of Americans can now apply for up to $6,895 in aid – see if you’re eligible and exact deadlines
ELIGIBLE students can apply for nearly $7,000 in Pell Grant aid for the following school year. Pell Grants are a form of student aid geared at low-income students at colleges and other secondary schools like trade academies. Unlike most student aid which comes in the form of loans, Pell Grants...
As Gen X and Boomers Age, They Confront Living Alone
Jay Miles has lived his 52 years without marriage or children, which has suited his creative ambitions as a videographer in Connecticut and, he said, his mix of “independence and stubbornness.” But he worries about who will take care of him as he gets older.
Federal student loan debt still burdensome for borrowers despite relief, survey says
Sixty-three percent of Americans said they're having a hard time repaying federal student loans, even while benefiting from the payment pause and President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan, an ELVTR survey said.
Students To Get Up To $6,895 In Student Aid
Thousands of American students can now apply for almost $7,000 in Pell Grants for this up-coming school year. This form of financial aid is tailored toward low-income students attending college and other secondary schools, such as trade academies. Pell Grants are different from other student aid as that in most cases they are never asked to be repaid. (source)
Virginia student loan holders wait as Biden relief plan stuck in courts
(The Center Square) – As President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan remains tied up in the courts, many Virginia student loan holders are still unsure whether they will have some of their debt forgiven. About 12.5% of Virginians, which is more than 1.08 million people, owe some money on student loans. The average amount of debt per borrower is the fourth highest in the country at more than $39,000 per person, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 85% of borrowers currently owe...
