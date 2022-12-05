ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
The Hill

Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers

A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
Fortune

America has a $1.7 trillion student loan debt problem. Here’s what 6 borrowers think will solve the crisis as Biden’s forgiveness plan stalls

"Why is it that only the elite can go to school without signing their lives away?" When President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers, it was the first time in many of their adult lives that those bearing the burden felt hopeful they would one day get out from under their debt.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Money

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Aneka Duncan

Students To Get Up To $6,895 In Student Aid

Thousands of American students can now apply for almost $7,000 in Pell Grants for this up-coming school year. This form of financial aid is tailored toward low-income students attending college and other secondary schools, such as trade academies. Pell Grants are different from other student aid as that in most cases they are never asked to be repaid. (source)
The Center Square

Virginia student loan holders wait as Biden relief plan stuck in courts

(The Center Square) – As President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan remains tied up in the courts, many Virginia student loan holders are still unsure whether they will have some of their debt forgiven. About 12.5% of Virginians, which is more than 1.08 million people, owe some money on student loans. The average amount of debt per borrower is the fourth highest in the country at more than $39,000 per person, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 85% of borrowers currently owe...
VIRGINIA STATE

