wvpublic.org
Drug Courts And An Update On DHHR's Reorganization, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now working to implement recommendations from the independent McChrystal analysis group to improve internal communications and client outcomes. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch on the progress so far. Also, in...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Secretary Discusses Progress In Reorganization Plan
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is a multi-billion dollar agency with myriad departments under its umbrella. There are many who want to see it reorganized. DHHR is now working to implement recommendations from the independent McChrystal group in an effort to improve internal communications and client...
Metro News
DHHR announces additional personnel changes
West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has made additional personnel announcements aimed at continuing a reorganization meant to improve communication and break down silos. Jessica Hudson has been named chief operating officer of DHHR effective Jan. 9, 2023. She will oversee the offices of Administration, Finance, Human...
West Virginia man battling ALS hoping FDA reverses decision on drug treatment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the FDA did not approve a new drug for ALS called NurOwn, a man who is fighting a battle with ALS in our region is hoping the FDA will reverse its decision on the drug. Thurman Maynard is battling ALS and he says NurOwn slowed his symptoms. Maynard says he […]
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
wvpublic.org
False Reports Of Active Shooters Made At Schools Across State
More than a dozen false reports of active shooters were made at schools across the state Wednesday. The incident is part of a growing national trend. Law enforcement in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties all received calls Wednesday morning of active shooters in schools, or the imminent threat of an active shooter.
WVNT-TV
Measles Cases Resurge
False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 7,...
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. correctional officer vacancy rates 'abnormally high' with one facility at 75%
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s shortage of correctional officers has nearly doubled what it was in the spring of 2020, with 1,015 vacancies now at jails and prisons, the state corrections commissioner said. Shortages have become so severe that one facility, the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in...
Metro News
Monongalia County prosecutor calls for lawmakers to look at marital exemption language
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A county prosecutor is urging state lawmakers to take a look at removing marital exemption language when it comes to sexual assault allegations. Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher addressed the Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary during Monday’s legislative interim committee meetings. DeChristopher told...
Blueprints helps Washington, Greene county residents with a variety of needs | Helping the Helpers
'We're an anti-poverty organization,' Jeff Fondelier, Blueprints' vice president of operations, said. The post Blueprints helps Washington, Greene county residents with a variety of needs | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Federal aid meant to help WV counties affected by 2022 summer storms has been denied
A request for a federal emergency declaration in various West Virginia counties has been denied.
wvpublic.org
Court Of Second Chances?
In West Virginia, there are nearly 50 specialized court programs designed to help teens and adults kick their drug addictions. Drug courts divert people away from incarceration into a rigorous, court-monitored treatment program. They are intense experiences, some more than a year long. Participants are drug tested regularly and require monitoring devices.
ehn.org
Revealed: Nearly 100 potential PFAS-polluted sites in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia from fracking waste
PITTSBURGH — Waste from fracking wells that used PFAS – commonly known as “forever chemicals”– has been dumped at dozens of sites across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia — all of which could face contamination of soil, groundwater and drinking water as a result.
wvpublic.org
Legislators Hear About Funding For Flood Damage Reduction, Prevention
The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding met Tuesday morning to consider renewed funding to help mitigate flood damage in the southern part of the state. Attorney Carl Fletcher of the Government Organization Committee reviewed two potential bills that would see $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds go towards the demolition of buildings destroyed by flood damage.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
wchstv.com
Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Sleep Apnea
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Christopher Pham talks about sleep apnea. Watch the video above to learn more.
