Olivia Culpo’s sister Sophia ‘resents’ her fame: ‘It messed up my life’

Sophia Culpo reveals in the upcoming Season 1 finale of “The Culpo Sisters” that she “resents” her sister Olivia Culpo’s fame because of the effect it had on her life as a teen.

“A lot of the things that have come from your fame have not benefitted my life, have complicated it, have made challenges for me,” the model, now 26, says in an exclusive sneak peek obtained by Page Six.

“You think that I need to be eternally grateful? I’m resentful for a lot of it because it messed up my life in ways I wasn’t prepared to go through when I was 15.”

Sophia further explained in a confessional interview that growing up she felt “a lot of pressure” as a result of her older sister’s success.

In 2012, Olivia was crowned Miss USA and then Miss Universe before she went on to have a high-profile career as a model and influencer.

Earlier in the clip — which was taped during a family dinner at a restaurant — the former beauty queen, 30, claims her younger sister “feels like she’s in my shadow,” adding, “She needs to just break out of that.”

As Sophia returned to the table and overhears the comment, she angrily tells Olivia, “You’re a d–k.”

“It’s just really isolating and hurtful when I feel like my own sibling is just simply trying to make me look bad to make herself look better,” the reality star adds in her confessional interview. “I don’t think Olivia needs any help trying to make herself look better.”

Olivia and Sophia star in “The Culpo Sisters” alongside their older sister, Aurora Culpo. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

Olivia then tells her sister that she just wants her to “feel more power,” but Sophia responds by saying, “This [discussion] is not making me feel more powerful.”

The siblings’ argument appears to finish unresolved, but may be explored further in the two-part finale of “The Culpo Sisters” airing Monday on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.