Paris Hilton has ‘eggs stocked and ready’ for IVF process in 2023

Paris Hilton has her “eggs stocked and ready” to undergo IVF in 2023. The 41-year-old socialite revealed she and her husband Carter Reum – who celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month – began preparing for the process during the pandemic. Speaking at the Hollywood Reporter’s...
Dodi Fayed’s ex-girlfriend lives with ‘burden’ of Princess Diana’s death

Dodi Fayed’s ex-girlfriend lives with the “burden” of Princess Diana’s death. Ex-model Annie Cardone dated entrepreneur Dodi months before he went public with his romance with Diana and called things off when she suspected he was having an affair with the royal, but she has always wondered if giving him another chance could have prevented their deaths in a 1997 Paris car crash.
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelsey Grammer pay tribute to late star Kirstie Alley

Jamie Lee Curtis has praised Kirstie Alley as a “beautiful mama bear” following her passing. The 64-year-old star has paid tribute to her ‘Scream Queens’ co-star, whose children True, 30, and Lily, 28, announced her passing aged 71 on social media on Monday (05.12.22). Jamie admitted...
Offset only wants fans to share positive memories of Takeoff

Offset only wants fans to share positive memories of his murdered Migos bandmate Takeoff. The rapper made the plea on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (06.12.22) more than a month after Takeoff was shot dead aged 28 outside a Houston bowling alley November 1, with a suspect arrested earlier this month.
Pete Davidson launches joint Instagram with Eli Manning

Pete Davidson has started a joint Instagram account with Eli Manning. The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star and the ex-quarterback for the New York Giants decided to share a page on the Meta-owned social media app as they both don’t have their own profiles. The bio for...
Struggling for success was humbling, says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s struggle to conquer Hollywood was a “humbling experience”. The 40-year-old actress spent a decade trying to carve a niche for herself in the American movie business, and she admits that it was a challenging experience. Priyanka – who was born in Jamshedpur in India –...
I can’t quit the music industry, says Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton can’t walk away from the music industry. The 46-year-old singer is set to embark on a tour in February, and Blake remains hugely passionate about his work. He shared: “Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That’s not something I can go without. I can’t help it.”
Duke and Duchess of Sussex defended amid criticism of Netflix show footage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been defended amid criticism their new Netflix series allegedly used footage and photography in a misleading manner. Supporters of the couple allies of the couple say the clips “tell a story” and aren’t meant to be “literal”. Trailers...

