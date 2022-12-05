Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson.
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit ends in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade; 4 taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took four people into custody after they attempted to flee from officers, leading to a violent rollover crash in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, investigators said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject’s vehicle crashed into a white vehicle at the intersection of 143rd Street and...
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
Woman found dead at Miami Beach hotel
MIAMI - A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside a hotel room in a busy and tourist-driven area of Miami Beach.According to police, they received a call from a woman requesting a welfare check for her coworker, who was last seen Saturday, December 3. Officers sent to the Sherry Frontenac Hotel at 65th Street and Collins Avenue found the woman dead inside a room. Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. "It was scary because I came with my family, especially my daughter," said Carmen Estebe, a guest at the hotel. She...
NBC Miami
Body Found at Miami Gardens Home After Crime Stoppers Tip: Police
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a body at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday, authorities said. The discovery was made by detectives at a home in the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after the anonymous tip, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The unidentified male's body was found in...
Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin
MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was found in a trash bin.Police received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 10:40 a.m. The call led authorities to a neighborhood off 206 Street and 29 Avenue.Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood for hours. Eventually, police found an unidentified dead man stuffed in a trash can. Then, at around 6:40 in the evening, police told CBS4's crew to move back for their safety. The investigation shifted to the home across the way. Detectives spoke with a man who owns the house...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
WSVN-TV
16-year-old transported after being shot in Lauderhill, police search for gunman
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he was shot in a Lauderhill neighborhood, police said, and now officers are on the search for the person who pulled the trigger. Lauderhill Police responded to the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex...
wgac.com
North Augusta Woman in Custody for Deadly Hit-and-Run in Florida
The Miramar Police Department said today they have a North Augusta woman in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run there last week. Florida authorities had been searching for 28-year-old Janae Lewis in connection with the November 27 incident that claimed the life of 35-year-old Silvio Martinez. Police said they...
Carjacking suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer charged
MIAMI – A carjacking suspect accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday afternoon has been charged.Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing one count of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.At a brief hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges and held Gongora without bond. Police said a Robbery Intervention Detail detective was conducting surveillance on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta that was taken in an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.The detective watched as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gongora, left the Haven Lakes Estates trailer park, in the area...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
Lauderhill shooting leaves young man in critical condition
LAUDERHILL – A young victim of gun violence is in critical condition after a shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said around 5:30 pm Tuesday officers received a call that someone had been shot in the 5300 block of NW 18 Court. "Officers arrived on scene, and found a male, looks to be a juvenile male, suffering from what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds," said Maj. Michael Santiago with the Lauderhill Police Department. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. "The preliminary investigation indicates there were four males involved in some sort of physical altercation. At some point, one of those suspect males pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The victim goes down and the other three males scatter," said Santiago. Police are looking for two suspects. One was wearing all black with twisties in his hair. The other suspect was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt. Police said there could be an additional suspect in this case. If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; person detained in connection
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Meanwhile, a person has been detained in connection to the shooting. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at a shopping center...
cw34.com
Broward Sheriff's Office employee accused of defrauding people out of nearly $19,000
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Broward Sheriff's Office civilian employee ended up on the other side of the law after detectives said she defrauded multiple people out of nearly $19,000. The sheriff's office said detectives began to investigate 45-year-old Mickalon Bullard, a research specialist in BSO’s Policy and...
WSVN-TV
Memorial held for 3-year anniversary death of UPS driver shot in police standoff in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving memorial was held for a man killed in a shootout. Family members gathered Monday night to honor the life of a UPS delivery driver. It marks three years since he was killed during a standoff with police after two robbers hijacked his truck and led police on a chase, holding him hostage inside.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Department raises over $15K from bike ride to Key West
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department hit their bike pedals for a purpose. Members of the police department raised more than $15,000 through a bicycle ride from Miami to Key West. The money will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to veterans, service members and...
Comments / 0