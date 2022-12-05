Read full article on original website
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
WSMV
East Nashville bridge causes number of issues with truck drivers, community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville councilmember is calling for box truck drivers to be more attentive to an East Nashville underpass after those who live close to it said trucks are getting stuck a little more frequently there. “We really need drivers to pay attention and follow regulations. If...
WSMV
VIDEO: Car ignites at storage facility near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle ignited at a storage facility just outside the city limits of Springfield on Tuesday evening, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. First responders got a call about the car fire around 10 p.m. and were called to Springfield Towing & Storage on...
WSMV
Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding. Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek. Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded. “If...
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
wgnsradio.com
3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
WSMV
Crash sends vehicle off roadway, into front yard of Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Springfield woman said she’s still in shock after watching a car crash into her neighbor’s front yard. That neighbor said she’s surprised this type of crash doesn’t happen more often. The car flipped over and destroyed the wood fencing just feet...
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
Sumner County sees high water, flooding during Wednesday rain
Heavy rainfall Wednesday morning led to flooding, road closures, and a swift water rescue in Sumner County.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
radio7media.com
Spring Hill gets Highway 31 construction update
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS PUSHING ITS CONTRACTORS TO COMPLETE WORK AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE ON UPGRADES TO STATE HIGHWAY 31, INCLUDING MAIN STREET IN SPRING HILL. CITY OFFICALS SPOKE WITH TDOT’S CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR WHO ADVISED CREWS ARE WORKING WEEKDAYS FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM AND UNLIMITED HOURS ON THE WEEKEND IN AN ATTEMPT TO HAVE THE WORK DONE BY CHRISTMAS.
WSMV
Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
wgnsradio.com
Multiple Vehicle Break-ins Reported on Tuesday, December 6th in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Detectives are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In the burglaries, a black BMW SUV can be seen on security video footage stopping in the parking lot while two individuals get out and start looking into vehicles. Those individuals are suspected to be the ones who broke the windows out of vehicles and then stole items from the parked cars. Some of the things that were stolen include debit cards, ID cards and car keys.
Rutherford County cracks down on school bus safety with officer ride-along
Rutherford County students will have an extra passenger on their school busses Wednesday as the county's Traffic Safety Task Force cracks down on school bus safety.
Metro police seek man after woman left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
WSMV
Body found in submerged truck confirmed to be missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. The Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers on Monday around 1:15 p.m. that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. CPD has confirmed it was the body of Jason Spencer, who was reported missing on November 14.
WSMV
New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
WSMV
Metro Council gives license plate readers green light for 6-month pilot program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday evening, the Metro Council meeting voted to pass the resolution authorizing the Metropolitan Government to enter into an agreement with private entities to acquire, share and use surveillance technology, specifically license plate scanner technology. The surveillance technology will be installed onto and within the...
