The Washington Wizards are in the one place that NBA teams hate to be in: ‘no man’s land.’ That’s that grey area between not being bad enough to grab a high draft pick, and not being good enough to actually do anything significant in the playoffs. The Wizards are currently 11-13 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Even so, they are only two and half games back of the fourth place Atlanta Hawks with a lot of basketball left to be played.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO