ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit

The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to hire Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. It’s a somewhat curious hiring considering the Bearcats made the College Football Playoffs in 2021 and Satterfield went 25-24 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. Only time will tell if the Bearcats made the right call in replacing former head coach Read more... The post CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He recently served as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team and just got hired to coach at Colorado. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision

With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games. The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

1 Wizards player who must be traded soon

The Washington Wizards are in the one place that NBA teams hate to be in: ‘no man’s land.’ That’s that grey area between not being bad enough to grab a high draft pick, and not being good enough to actually do anything significant in the playoffs. The Wizards are currently 11-13 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Even so, they are only two and half games back of the fourth place Atlanta Hawks with a lot of basketball left to be played.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

3 reactions from short-handed Warriors’ horrible yet encouraging last-second loss to Jazz

The short-handed Golden State Warriors fell in dramatic and depressing fashion on Wednesday night, losing 124-123 to the Utah Jazz after a turnover paved the way for a game-winning dunk just before the final buzzer. Here are three key reactions to the short-handed Warriors’ horrible yet overall encouraging defeat. Horrible loss, encouraging performance The Warriors […] The post 3 reactions from short-handed Warriors’ horrible yet encouraging last-second loss to Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga has to be held back as scuffle with Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ensues

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz played a highly competitive game on Wednesday night. With the Warriors leading 121-119 and under a minute left, things got contentious. Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson tried driving to the basket and got tangled with Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga went up and blocked the shot and Clarkson […] The post Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga has to be held back as scuffle with Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ensues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy