Report: Ed Orgeron Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Will Ed Orgeron soon get back into coaching at the college level? Orgeron, 61, last coached in 2021 when he was still wearing the purple and gold at LSU. The Tigers moved on and poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. Coach O has taken a year off from his occupation, but it sounds like he could ...
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Jumps After Opening Pac-12 Play
The Bruins moved up a few spots in the latest rankings after beating Stanford and Oregon, halting their slide from the previous two weeks.
Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job
The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Notebook After An Irish Upset Of No. 3 UConn
Notre Dame women's basketball beat No. 3 UConn 74-60 on Sunday to hand the Huskies their first loss of the season. It was Notre Dame's first home win over their longtime rival in nearly a decade
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Hiring Head Coach To Be His Offensive Coordinator
Deion Sanders has officially landed in the FBS, as he was introduced as the new head coach at Colorado on Sunday. "Coach Prime" quickly made it clear that he plans to bring several high-profile players with him to the job, including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But first, ...
CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit
The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to hire Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. It’s a somewhat curious hiring considering the Bearcats made the College Football Playoffs in 2021 and Satterfield went 25-24 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. Only time will tell if the Bearcats made the right call in replacing former head coach Read more... The post CFB coach blasted for cowardly exit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Prediction For Deion Sanders, Colorado
Deion Sanders has officially accepted a head coaching job with the Colorado Buffaloes football program. Sanders flipped the Jackson State program on its head and led them to a perfect 12-0 season this year. That being said, some have questions about how he'll perform at the Pac-12 level. During a...
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He recently served as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team and just got hired to coach at Colorado. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022.
Florida Gators Fall Hard to No. 5 UConn Huskies at Home, 75-54
The Florida Gators fail to combat the nation's fifth-ranked team at home, falling to the UConn Huskies by 21 on Wednesday night.
How Azzi Fudd's injury impacts UConn and the 2022-23 women's college basketball season
Already decimated by injuries and without Paige Bueckers, UConn will now miss Azzi Fudd for 3-6 weeks with a knee injury. What's next for the Huskies?
College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision
With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games. The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.
Football World Praying For Longtime Head Coach On Tuesday
A former college football head coach needs your prayers right now. Mark Richt, who coached Georgia for 15 years before coaching Miami for three seasons, is set to take a drug that will help with Parkinson's Disease for the first time. "I am asking for your prayers this morning. I...
1 Wizards player who must be traded soon
The Washington Wizards are in the one place that NBA teams hate to be in: ‘no man’s land.’ That’s that grey area between not being bad enough to grab a high draft pick, and not being good enough to actually do anything significant in the playoffs. The Wizards are currently 11-13 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Even so, they are only two and half games back of the fourth place Atlanta Hawks with a lot of basketball left to be played.
3 reactions from short-handed Warriors’ horrible yet encouraging last-second loss to Jazz
The short-handed Golden State Warriors fell in dramatic and depressing fashion on Wednesday night, losing 124-123 to the Utah Jazz after a turnover paved the way for a game-winning dunk just before the final buzzer. Here are three key reactions to the short-handed Warriors’ horrible yet overall encouraging defeat. Horrible loss, encouraging performance The Warriors […] The post 3 reactions from short-handed Warriors’ horrible yet encouraging last-second loss to Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga has to be held back as scuffle with Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ensues
The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz played a highly competitive game on Wednesday night. With the Warriors leading 121-119 and under a minute left, things got contentious. Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson tried driving to the basket and got tangled with Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga went up and blocked the shot and Clarkson […] The post Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga has to be held back as scuffle with Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ensues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
