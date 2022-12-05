Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How to watch Croatia vs Brazil in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The World Cup quarterfinals are finally upon us! This is the part of the tournament that the fans love, as only the best and most in-form teams remain and will start to harbour real dreams of winning the World Cup. The quarterfinals get underway with Brazil — who are considered...
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Sporting News
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
Sporting News
When is the Hopman Cup 2023? Dates, host city and how to watch returning tennis tournament
The Hopman Cup will return to the international tennis calendar next year for the first time since 2019. The mixed team competition has changed hands from the traditional host city of Perth, and will now head to the French Riviera. Ahead of the 2023 event, The Sporting News takes you...
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. Argentina World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 quarterfinal clash
The 2022 World Cup quarterfinals include some huge clashes with Argentina pushing to reach the last four against the Netherlands on Friday, December 9. Both sides finished top of their respective groups, with Argentina bouncing back from a shock opening defeat against Saudi Arabia, to rediscover their best form in the knockout stages.
Sporting News
'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo
Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Sporting News
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
Sporting News
Brittney Griner freed from Russia in prisoner swap for arms dealer: Latest updates on release of WNBA star
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russia in a prisoner swap for convicted international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. It was first reported by CBS News and later confirmed by President Joe Biden and U.S. officials. Griner had been detained in Russia since March 5 after customs...
Comments / 0