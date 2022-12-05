Passed away on December 1, 2022. He was born in Stillwater, MN to Margaret and Elmer Gillstrom on May 12, 1937. He worked for Andersen Corporation for 42 years - #2 on the seniority list, and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He farmed his entire life in the town of St. Joseph. Farming was his life. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors, visiting and having coffee with his friends, and talking politics. P receded in death by his mother and father; niece, Brenda Cook; and sister-in-law, Lynnette Gillstrom. S urvived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; brother, Elmer; sister, Barbara Cook; along with nieces and nephews, Belinda (Jason) Minette, Sandra Weyer, John Cook, Jeanine Tipton, Skip Gillstrom, Eric (Mandy) Gillstrom, and Heidi (Dave) Erspamer. Visitation 4-7pm Thursday, December 8th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Funeral Service 11am Friday, December 9th at Bradshaw with visitation beginning one hour prior. Memorials to donor’s choice. Bradshaw | 651-439-5511.

STILLWATER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO