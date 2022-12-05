ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Journal

River Falls boys top St. Paul Johnson in OT

After playing to a 42-42 tie in regulation, Aiden Carufel drained a 3-pointer 27 seconds into overtime and the River Falls boys basketball team led the rest of the way for a 51-45 nonconference victory over St. Paul Johnson Tuesday night in River Falls. St. Paul Johnson hit two free...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Weekend planner: Pictures with Santa, cookies and a bird hike

Location: Carpenter Nature Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson. Cost: $5 per participant, free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of the Carpenter Nature Center. More information: Reservations required. Call 651-437-4359. Hike various trails on our Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from...
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

Virginia Yeager

Virginia Snell Yeager, age 79, passed away November 27, 2022 at the Red Cedar Canyon senior living center in Hudson, Wisconsin. Virginia was born November 12, 1943 to John and Frances (Stanley) Snell. In 1963 Virginia was united in marriage to the love of her life David Yeager. This union blessed them with three children, Holly, Mike and April.
HUDSON, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

Helen Hanken

Helen Hanken, age 94, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away on December 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, surrounded by her family. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Willow River Cemetery. O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
HUDSON, WI
airlinegeeks.com

Trip Report: Sun Country Inaugural at Eau Claire

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has been expanding a lot recently with a major announcement a couple of weeks ago adding 12 new destinations to their route map. However, out of all the destinations they could’ve announced, Eau Claire, Wis. is not one I would place bets on. SkyWest under...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

Edward “Skeez” Gillstrom

Passed away on December 1, 2022. He was born in Stillwater, MN to Margaret and Elmer Gillstrom on May 12, 1937. He worked for Andersen Corporation for 42 years - #2 on the seniority list, and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He farmed his entire life in the town of St. Joseph. Farming was his life. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors, visiting and having coffee with his friends, and talking politics. P receded in death by his mother and father; niece, Brenda Cook; and sister-in-law, Lynnette Gillstrom. S urvived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; brother, Elmer; sister, Barbara Cook; along with nieces and nephews, Belinda (Jason) Minette, Sandra Weyer, John Cook, Jeanine Tipton, Skip Gillstrom, Eric (Mandy) Gillstrom, and Heidi (Dave) Erspamer. Visitation 4-7pm Thursday, December 8th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Funeral Service 11am Friday, December 9th at Bradshaw with visitation beginning one hour prior. Memorials to donor’s choice. Bradshaw | 651-439-5511.
STILLWATER, MN

