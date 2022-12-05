Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
River Falls drops nonconference game to St. Paul Highland (9 photos)
The River Falls hockey team got off to a slow start in its nonconference game against St. Paul Highland Park Tuesday night and couldn’t bounce back in a 4-2 loss to the Scots at Wildcat Centre. St. Paul Highland scored three first period goals while outshooting River Falls 17-4...
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys top St. Paul Johnson in OT
After playing to a 42-42 tie in regulation, Aiden Carufel drained a 3-pointer 27 seconds into overtime and the River Falls boys basketball team led the rest of the way for a 51-45 nonconference victory over St. Paul Johnson Tuesday night in River Falls. St. Paul Johnson hit two free...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Wisconsin transfer WR Markus Allen decommits from Minnesota
Transfer season is never dull, that’s for sure. Former Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen, who committed to transferring to Minnesota back on Nov. 28, has had a change of heart, announcing on Twitter that he is re-opening his recruitment. It’s unclear if he is still considering the Golden Gophers.
MaxPreps
Jacob Kilzer named 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
River Falls Journal
Weekend planner: Pictures with Santa, cookies and a bird hike
Location: Carpenter Nature Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson. Cost: $5 per participant, free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of the Carpenter Nature Center. More information: Reservations required. Call 651-437-4359. Hike various trails on our Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from...
WEAU-TV 13
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
River Falls Journal
Virginia Yeager
Virginia Snell Yeager, age 79, passed away November 27, 2022 at the Red Cedar Canyon senior living center in Hudson, Wisconsin. Virginia was born November 12, 1943 to John and Frances (Stanley) Snell. In 1963 Virginia was united in marriage to the love of her life David Yeager. This union blessed them with three children, Holly, Mike and April.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
River Falls Journal
Helen Hanken
Helen Hanken, age 94, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away on December 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, surrounded by her family. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Willow River Cemetery. O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Sun Country Inaugural at Eau Claire
Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has been expanding a lot recently with a major announcement a couple of weeks ago adding 12 new destinations to their route map. However, out of all the destinations they could’ve announced, Eau Claire, Wis. is not one I would place bets on. SkyWest under...
Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners
Table for 10? These restaurants around the Twin Cities can accommodate that. The post Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
wizmnews.com
Trial begins Tuesday for Wisconsin woman who amputated patient’s foot, without permission, to allegedly put in taxidermy shop
A small-town courthouse in western Wisconsin will be in the media spotlight this week, as a nurse appears in court for amputating a patient’s foot — though there’s quite a bit more to the story than that. Mary Brown of Durand is scheduled for a hearing before...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
River Falls Journal
Edward “Skeez” Gillstrom
Passed away on December 1, 2022. He was born in Stillwater, MN to Margaret and Elmer Gillstrom on May 12, 1937. He worked for Andersen Corporation for 42 years - #2 on the seniority list, and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He farmed his entire life in the town of St. Joseph. Farming was his life. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors, visiting and having coffee with his friends, and talking politics. P receded in death by his mother and father; niece, Brenda Cook; and sister-in-law, Lynnette Gillstrom. S urvived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; brother, Elmer; sister, Barbara Cook; along with nieces and nephews, Belinda (Jason) Minette, Sandra Weyer, John Cook, Jeanine Tipton, Skip Gillstrom, Eric (Mandy) Gillstrom, and Heidi (Dave) Erspamer. Visitation 4-7pm Thursday, December 8th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Funeral Service 11am Friday, December 9th at Bradshaw with visitation beginning one hour prior. Memorials to donor’s choice. Bradshaw | 651-439-5511.
Comments / 0