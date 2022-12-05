Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife
It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily. Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted. The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Seahawks 'Bunch of Gibberish'? Coach Pete Carroll Offers Playoff Plan
Pete Carroll is making sure that the Seahawks take it one game at a time as they prepare for a potential playoff push.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change
Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan. Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’
Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
Mark Ingram’s failure in fourth quarter takes on new story with injury news
Mark Ingram was chastised by Saints fans for failing to put his body on the line for an extra yard. We’ve now learned that he did just that. Mark Ingram was criticized by New Orleans Saints fans for not pushing his way for an extra yard with six minutes left in the fourth quarter on Monday night. The yard would have given the Saints a new set of downs instead of a 3rd-and-1.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick
The Miami Dolphins made a move on Monday to sign a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Miami signed offensive tackle Eric Fisher after they placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher, 31, last played football for the Indianapolis Colts a season ago. Adam Schefter reported that Fisher signed with the Dolphins. Schefter tweeted, Read more... The post Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks Signing Veteran Running Back After Injury
The Seattle Seahawks added running back depth in case an ankle injury sidelines Kenneth Walker III this weekend. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed Wayne Gallman to their practice squad Tuesday. Gallman averaged 4.3 yards per carry during his first four seasons with the New York Giants. The...
Yardbarker
Penix Is Staying for 2023, So What's the Next Move for Morris and Huard?
Husky fans far and wide broke into a joyous celebration on Sunday night when quarterback Michael Penix Jr., seemingly with all sorts of immediate NFL opportunities within reach, announced he would return for the 2023 college football season. Nobody does that. Everybody goes to the big show when they have...
Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing
Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
And Just Like That, 2 New Vikings Land on IR
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that a pair of Vikings would be designated to return to practice after stints on injured reserve. Those two players were rookie running back Ty Chandler and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Now, 2 new Vikings have landed on IR on Wednesday. The duo is rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans along with tight end Ben Ellefson.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0