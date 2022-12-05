Read full article on original website
Duke basketball captain on freshmen: 'No one's mad about anything'
When a top-shelf prep commits to the Duke basketball program, he must recognize that not all five-star talents immediately draw a starting nod or starring role in Durham. This season, as has been the case so often in recent history, the Blue Devils brought in a slew of heralded rookies. First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff welcomed so many that there are now six former composite five-star recruits on the roster, including junior point guard and lone captain Jeremy Roach.
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
Chansky’s Notebook: Longo Gonzo
Was Phil Longo looking, hired away or asked to leave?. Yesterday, we talked about the Carolina defense and how it could be weakened moving forward by losses to the transfer portal. That unit has been shredded for years, including the four in Mack Brown’s return. Today, it is the...
Five-star recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tar Heels Share Outpouring of Gratitude for Retiring Coach Karen Shelton
After earning yet another perfect season and national championship to her name on November 20, UNC Field Hockey’s Karen Shelton is going out on top. The program’s head coach announced Wednesday she plans to retire from the sport after UNC conducts a national search for her replacement. After tallying the 10 national titles and becoming the winningest coach in field hockey history with the Tar Heels, Shelton will step aside at — in her own words — “the right time.” She remains the only head coach in UNC Field Hockey history, with the team’s renovated stadium dedicated in her honor.
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak
Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
The Morning News: Legion Road, UNC Housekeepers, Karen Shelton
In today’s news: Chapel Hill approves affordable housing at Legion Road, UNC housekeepers push for raises, and a UNC coaching legend retires.
Mark Holcomb departs Oak Grove to become head football coach at Bishop McGuinness
Kernersville, N.C. — Oak Grove head football coach Mark Holcomb is now the head football coach and Assistant AD at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. The news was shared to HSOT in a release by Villains AD Jeff Stoller. Holcomb opened Oak Grove in 2017 and the Grizzlies saw...
Duke student wins $100,000 for tuition in football toss; uproar leads to 2 winners in another contest
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — In a national contest that saw controversy in one competition, a Duke University student won $100,000 for tuition after tossing footballs with precision over the weekend. The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest 10 finalists took to the field during the halftimes of ACC, Big 12,...
NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees
Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team
For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’
Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
The 5:00 News – A UNC Legend Retires, Town Council Meeting, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey present the afternoon news, including UNC Field Hockey Coach Karen Shelton announcing her retirement, a big Chapel Hill Town Council meeting, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
