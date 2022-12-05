ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball captain on freshmen: 'No one's mad about anything'

When a top-shelf prep commits to the Duke basketball program, he must recognize that not all five-star talents immediately draw a starting nod or starring role in Durham. This season, as has been the case so often in recent history, the Blue Devils brought in a slew of heralded rookies. First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff welcomed so many that there are now six former composite five-star recruits on the roster, including junior point guard and lone captain Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Longo Gonzo

Was Phil Longo looking, hired away or asked to leave?. Yesterday, we talked about the Carolina defense and how it could be weakened moving forward by losses to the transfer portal. That unit has been shredded for years, including the four in Mack Brown’s return. Today, it is the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.
DURHAM, NC
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Tar Heels Share Outpouring of Gratitude for Retiring Coach Karen Shelton

After earning yet another perfect season and national championship to her name on November 20, UNC Field Hockey’s Karen Shelton is going out on top. The program’s head coach announced Wednesday she plans to retire from the sport after UNC conducts a national search for her replacement. After tallying the 10 national titles and becoming the winningest coach in field hockey history with the Tar Heels, Shelton will step aside at — in her own words — “the right time.” She remains the only head coach in UNC Field Hockey history, with the team’s renovated stadium dedicated in her honor.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak

Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees

Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rhinotimes.com

The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team

For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’

Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy