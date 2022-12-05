Read full article on original website
New Law In New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketer Calls
Don't you just hate it when your phone rings and you think it's a family member or friend, but it turns out to be a telemarketer? Even worse is when they call you multiple times a day, all day long. I ALWAYS block the number, but it seems like they have an endless supply of numbers because the next day they'll call back with a totally different and totally unblocked number. I get it, someone is feeding their family by doing this job, but take a hint. If you call me three times and never get a response, stop calling! But, enough of my soapbox speech. New York State has a new law that will help stop harassing calls.
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will help to safeguard New Yorkers from the repeated unwanted calls.
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
New York’s marijuana testing labs: Kaycha Labs
When New York’s Cannabis Control Board issued a laboratory permit to Kaycha Labs last month, it expanded the company’s footprint, which includes eight other states. “We see New York as being an important part of Kaycha’s portfolio,” said Shawn Kassner, lab director of Kaycha’s Albany facility. “New York is going to be a very large market”
Benjamin's corruption charges tossed
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is off the hook, at least partially. The bribery charges that drove him from officewere dismissed by a federal judge, who threw out three counts of bribery and honest services wire fraud. The decision underscores how difficult it has become to make corruption charges stick,...
Why California lawmakers aren’t very worried about a deficit
THE BUZZ — COOL YOUR JETS? The report from the state Legislative Analyst’s Office predicting a $24 billion budget deficit for 2023 rattled Sacramento last month. But in a presentation Wednesday, Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) was optimistic when he laid out the chamber’s 2023 blueprint — saying the state will be able to protect the last decade of investments in things like education, health care and public safety even if revenues are less-than-peachy.
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
Warning: The Florida Legislature is coming to town
Hello and welcome to Thursday. Coming attractions— Get ready for another stealth session of Florida legislators where big changes could be coming for homeowners and residents dealing with a teetering insurance market. There may also be another taxpayer-funded bailout of private companies. Trust us — In just five days,...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
New Laws Could Slow Down Traffic In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 this month, next month will usher in some new laws that could slow you down. Back in August of 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law two traffic laws that are meant to help keep New Yorkers safe on the roads.
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
Holla, holla: California bills, y'all
THE BUZZ: With the election finally behind us, now the policymaking begins — and lawmakers have plenty of ideas. Barely 24 hours into the new legislative session, dozens of bills have emerged. Many deal with pressing issues like housing, guns, criminal justice and the economy. Some would revisit recurring fights. This is but a prelude of the hundreds of bills that are coming — but here’s a sample of what we are watching so far:
Florida Republican who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ indicted on Covid relief fraud charges
He was released on bond on Wednesday after a preliminary hearing.
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
‘Outrageous’ Price Increase To Drive In New York Announced
Get ready to pay more to drive in New York State. On Monday, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway system. Tolls Will Likely Increase Across New York State Thruway. “As a tolling authority,...
Report: New York power grid at risk
(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
You’ll soon be able to get weed legally delivered to your home in New York
Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management announced the distribution of its first set of retail licenses. However, as pointed out by The City this week, few people noticed that although the opening of weed-selling stores is still stalled (more on that later), the licensees are currently allowed to start delivery services.
