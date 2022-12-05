ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Report: New York power grid at risk

(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments

Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Outsider.com

Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey

Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

NY Democrats set hearing to mull ousting NYC Republican Lester Chang

State Assembly Democrats are pushing ahead with trying to block Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) from taking his seat in January, claiming he didn’t meet residency requirements when he shockingly won in November. The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Albany to weigh the matter ahead of a potential vote by the full chamber in January, according to a letter sent to Chang on Tuesday. “As it has been reported in the media and through other sources received by this Committee, you have not been a resident of Kings County … for the twelve months immediately...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Transportation Today News

New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project

New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
QUEENS, NY
POLITICO

Remaking a Cabinet

UNDER CONSTRUCTION — Maura Healey remains mum on who’s filling her Cabinet, but the governor-elect has dropped hints along the way of how she plans to restructure it. Healey pledged on the campaign trail to create a Cabinet-level climate chief who would coordinate efforts between myriad state and quasi-public agencies to meet her goals, which include achieving a 100-percent clean electricity supply by 2030 and fully electrifying public transportation by 2040.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

