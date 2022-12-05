State Assembly Democrats are pushing ahead with trying to block Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) from taking his seat in January, claiming he didn’t meet residency requirements when he shockingly won in November. The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Albany to weigh the matter ahead of a potential vote by the full chamber in January, according to a letter sent to Chang on Tuesday. “As it has been reported in the media and through other sources received by this Committee, you have not been a resident of Kings County … for the twelve months immediately...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO