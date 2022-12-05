Read full article on original website
Related
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Report: New York power grid at risk
(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Construction Begins on $4.5 billion Transmission Line That Will Bring Clean Energy From Canada to Western Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul marked the start of construction last week of a 339-mile transmission line that will deliver clean energy from Canada to a converter station in Astoria. The governor was among several officials to break ground on the $4.5 billion project in upstate Washington County on Wednesday. The transmission...
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments
Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey
Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
NY Democrats set hearing to mull ousting NYC Republican Lester Chang
State Assembly Democrats are pushing ahead with trying to block Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) from taking his seat in January, claiming he didn’t meet residency requirements when he shockingly won in November. The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Albany to weigh the matter ahead of a potential vote by the full chamber in January, according to a letter sent to Chang on Tuesday. “As it has been reported in the media and through other sources received by this Committee, you have not been a resident of Kings County … for the twelve months immediately...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project
New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will help to safeguard New Yorkers from the repeated unwanted calls.
POLITICO
Remaking a Cabinet
UNDER CONSTRUCTION — Maura Healey remains mum on who’s filling her Cabinet, but the governor-elect has dropped hints along the way of how she plans to restructure it. Healey pledged on the campaign trail to create a Cabinet-level climate chief who would coordinate efforts between myriad state and quasi-public agencies to meet her goals, which include achieving a 100-percent clean electricity supply by 2030 and fully electrifying public transportation by 2040.
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
Comments / 0