For a second week in a row, Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — this time, for his calls to terminate the Constitution.

Anyone calling for the suspension of the Constitution would have "a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States," McConnell said. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — again. “Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that...
Is the NDAA a ‘victory for Kevin McCarthy’?

Don’t look now, but Congress is on the verge of delivering yet another bipartisan smackdown of President JOE BIDEN's military spending plans. After weeks of haggling, the House is set to vote later today to pass a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act that endorses a significantly bigger defense budget than Biden sought and takes a red pen to some of his signature plans.
Where's the beef?

Presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma and 141 Tribes Standing for Tribal Sovereignty. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. No one...
Will Congress steal Christmas?

With help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Christopher Cadelago. IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE — The rest of Washington might be snugly ensconced in let’s-circle-back-next-year territory. But with the midterms now formally behind it after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won Georgia’s Senate seat, Congress is about to go from a procrastinating to cramming student.
The Washington-Wall Street ‘woke’ war has only just begun

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
NDAA contains mixed success for K Street

NDAA WINNERS AND LOSERS: Lawmakers finally dropped the text of their 4,000-plus-page defense policy bill last night, and it contained mixed results for some of the big ticket items on K Street. — Language pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would restrict the...
Cocaine sentencing reform hits 'tough negotiation moment'

ONE LAST ATTEMPT AT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: With only a few weeks left in the session, add a final push for reducing the federal sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses to a long end-of-the-year to-do list. It’s not proving easy. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is playing a leading role in the talks, declined to discuss the details Monday night, only saying “we’re in a tough negotiation moment right now.” He added: “I just want to make sure that I focus on doing what I can to get something over the line, as opposed to talking about strategy.”
The Sherrod Brown Show

Who took FTX campaign cash

FTX FALLOUT — Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark isn’t demanding her fellow Democrats return campaign contributions from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In doing so, she’s giving Rep. Jake Auchincloss some cover. Clark, who will be House Democrats’ No. 2 come January, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that...
To Riyadh with love: Xi Jinping’s excellent Middle Eastern adventure

Hi, China Watchers. This week we parse Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Middle Eastern diplomacy strategy, examine how last month’s mass street protests are prompting a surge in political asylum queries and unpack China’s Great Covid Propaganda Backpedal. And we’ll profile a book that reveals how Xi’s economic policies are direct descendants of the ruinous economic engineering experiments of Chairman Mao Zedong.
POLITICO Playbook: Raphael Warnock’s feat and his future

“I am Georgia. I am an example and an iteration of its history. Of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility.”. And just like that, a Democratic political star was born. Over the past 30 months, RAPHAEL WARNOCK has won a Senate primary, got the most...
