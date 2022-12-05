Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner released from Russia in U.S. prisoner swap for Viktor Bout
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer, and was heading back to the United States, ending what President Joe Biden on Thursday called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
Josh Hawley is urging the Biden administration to prioritize weapons sales to deter China over Ukraine.
What's happening: Sen. Josh Hawley is calling on the Biden administration to prioritize arming Taiwan to deter an invasion by China over sending weapons to Ukraine. "We should be clear: Taiwan is more important for U.S. national interests than Ukraine," Hawley argued in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken obtained by POLITICO.
For a second week in a row, Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — this time, for his calls to terminate the Constitution.
Anyone calling for the suspension of the Constitution would have "a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States," McConnell said. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — again. “Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
Is the NDAA a ‘victory for Kevin McCarthy’?
Don’t look now, but Congress is on the verge of delivering yet another bipartisan smackdown of President JOE BIDEN's military spending plans. After weeks of haggling, the House is set to vote later today to pass a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act that endorses a significantly bigger defense budget than Biden sought and takes a red pen to some of his signature plans.
Where's the beef?
Presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma and 141 Tribes Standing for Tribal Sovereignty. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. No one...
Will Congress steal Christmas?
With help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Christopher Cadelago. IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE — The rest of Washington might be snugly ensconced in let’s-circle-back-next-year territory. But with the midterms now formally behind it after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won Georgia’s Senate seat, Congress is about to go from a procrastinating to cramming student.
The Washington-Wall Street ‘woke’ war has only just begun
The Washington-Wall Street 'woke' war has only just begun
NDAA contains mixed success for K Street
NDAA WINNERS AND LOSERS: Lawmakers finally dropped the text of their 4,000-plus-page defense policy bill last night, and it contained mixed results for some of the big ticket items on K Street. — Language pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would restrict the...
Cocaine sentencing reform hits 'tough negotiation moment'
ONE LAST ATTEMPT AT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: With only a few weeks left in the session, add a final push for reducing the federal sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses to a long end-of-the-year to-do list. It’s not proving easy. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is playing a leading role in the talks, declined to discuss the details Monday night, only saying “we’re in a tough negotiation moment right now.” He added: “I just want to make sure that I focus on doing what I can to get something over the line, as opposed to talking about strategy.”
The Sherrod Brown Show
Senate Republicans turn on Trump over suspend-the-Constitution talk
It's the second time in two weeks that the former president has prompted criticism from within his party, after a dinner with high-profile antisemites last month.
Who took FTX campaign cash
FTX FALLOUT — Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark isn’t demanding her fellow Democrats return campaign contributions from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In doing so, she’s giving Rep. Jake Auchincloss some cover. Clark, who will be House Democrats’ No. 2 come January, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that...
To Riyadh with love: Xi Jinping’s excellent Middle Eastern adventure
Hi, China Watchers. This week we parse Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Middle Eastern diplomacy strategy, examine how last month’s mass street protests are prompting a surge in political asylum queries and unpack China’s Great Covid Propaganda Backpedal. And we’ll profile a book that reveals how Xi’s economic policies are direct descendants of the ruinous economic engineering experiments of Chairman Mao Zedong.
POLITICO Playbook: Raphael Warnock’s feat and his future
“I am Georgia. I am an example and an iteration of its history. Of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility.”. And just like that, a Democratic political star was born. Over the past 30 months, RAPHAEL WARNOCK has won a Senate primary, got the most...
David Whelan says he’s unsure ‘what the future holds’ for his brother still imprisoned in Russia
Paul Whelan’s brother said the White House informed him about Griner’s release on Wednesday.
Pentagon concerned Bout could return to arms trafficking after Griner exchange
Freeing the convicted Russian "is a deeply disturbing decision," added Sen. Bob Menendez.
