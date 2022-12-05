Read full article on original website
Related
Warnock parties at a brewery and Walker at a gun range in Georgia runoff’s final hours
The two candidates focused on motivating their base voters with dueling events on the eve of Election Day.
POLITICO
Warning: The Florida Legislature is coming to town
Hello and welcome to Thursday. Coming attractions— Get ready for another stealth session of Florida legislators where big changes could be coming for homeowners and residents dealing with a teetering insurance market. There may also be another taxpayer-funded bailout of private companies. Trust us — In just five days,...
Florida Republican who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ indicted on Covid relief fraud charges
He was released on bond on Wednesday after a preliminary hearing.
POLITICO
Why California lawmakers aren’t very worried about a deficit
THE BUZZ — COOL YOUR JETS? The report from the state Legislative Analyst’s Office predicting a $24 billion budget deficit for 2023 rattled Sacramento last month. But in a presentation Wednesday, Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) was optimistic when he laid out the chamber’s 2023 blueprint — saying the state will be able to protect the last decade of investments in things like education, health care and public safety even if revenues are less-than-peachy.
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
5 key places to watch in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Herschel Walker has to improve on his showing from November, while Raphael Warnock is looking to keep running up the score in metro Atlanta.
N.J. lawmakers won’t launch their own probe into COVID, at least not now, top Dem says
While Gov. Phil Murphy last week announced a long-awaited outside review into how New Jersey responded to COVID-19 under his leadership, Republican lawmakers have continued to call for a separate legislative probe, complete with subpoena power. But New Jersey’s top state lawmaker said there aren’t plans for the Democratic-controlled state...
DeSantis to offer VIP access to his inauguration — for $50K to $1M
The inauguration will give DeSantis an opportunity to demonstrate his fundraising prowess.
New Jersey Republicans rip school "equity" plan
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are fuming over an update to the state's "equity" plan for schools, accusing education officials of focusing too much on "identity politics" rather than helping students recover from the impacts of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the state Board of Education is expected...
Ex-Stripper Who Ran For Congress In Philly Wants You To Buy Her 'Elect Ho Ho Hoes' Merch
Alexandra Hunt, a leftist candidate who ran for Pennsylvania's 3rd U.S. Congressional District and was once a stripper, is selling merchandise calling for the election of "Ho Ho Hoes." The 28-year-old, who has been open about her time dancing for money while attending the University of Richmon…
POLITICO
Holla, holla: California bills, y'all
THE BUZZ: With the election finally behind us, now the policymaking begins — and lawmakers have plenty of ideas. Barely 24 hours into the new legislative session, dozens of bills have emerged. Many deal with pressing issues like housing, guns, criminal justice and the economy. Some would revisit recurring fights. This is but a prelude of the hundreds of bills that are coming — but here’s a sample of what we are watching so far:
Waterfront Commission, which N.J. Gov. Murphy hopes to kill, blocks alleged mob associates from working at ports
A mob watchdog overseeing New York Harbor still has plenty of work to do, judging by its first meeting in seven months. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor was mostly dormant from May to November amid an effort by Murphy to close it altogether, arguing the Garden State can police its side of the port on its own. [ more › ]
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
Gov. Murphy to Undergo Surgery Wednesday
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
GOP now embracing mail-in ballots
There is nothing partisan about mail-in voting, but in Pennsylvania, participation is certainly partisan.
POLITICO
Benjamin's corruption charges tossed
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is off the hook, at least partially. The bribery charges that drove him from officewere dismissed by a federal judge, who threw out three counts of bribery and honest services wire fraud. The decision underscores how difficult it has become to make corruption charges stick,...
N.J. supports expanding Medicare to all U.S. residents, poll shows
A wide majority of New Jerseyans are at least somewhat in favor of expanding Medicare to provide basic health care coverage to every U.S. resident, not just seniors, a new poll shows. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll released Tuesday found 71% of Garden State adults support to some degree (51% strongly, 20%...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Renowned Gun Rights Attorney Addresses U.S. LawShield Event in Lakewood
A seminar in Lakewood on Sunday gave gun-owners and soon-to-be owners valuable information regarding the law, their rights, and more. Attendees learned about the new New Jersey gun rules, the CCW application process, tips on how to interact with law enforcement and more. With CCW applications seeing record high numbers,...
POLITICO
Pritzker tops the charts
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction. The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful...
Comments / 0