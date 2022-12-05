THE BUZZ: With the election finally behind us, now the policymaking begins — and lawmakers have plenty of ideas. Barely 24 hours into the new legislative session, dozens of bills have emerged. Many deal with pressing issues like housing, guns, criminal justice and the economy. Some would revisit recurring fights. This is but a prelude of the hundreds of bills that are coming — but here’s a sample of what we are watching so far:

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO