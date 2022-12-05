ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLITICO

Warning: The Florida Legislature is coming to town

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Coming attractions— Get ready for another stealth session of Florida legislators where big changes could be coming for homeowners and residents dealing with a teetering insurance market. There may also be another taxpayer-funded bailout of private companies. Trust us — In just five days,...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Why California lawmakers aren’t very worried about a deficit

THE BUZZ — COOL YOUR JETS? The report from the state Legislative Analyst’s Office predicting a $24 billion budget deficit for 2023 rattled Sacramento last month. But in a presentation Wednesday, Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) was optimistic when he laid out the chamber’s 2023 blueprint — saying the state will be able to protect the last decade of investments in things like education, health care and public safety even if revenues are less-than-peachy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Calling in the big guns

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey Republicans rip school "equity" plan

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are fuming over an update to the state's "equity" plan for schools, accusing education officials of focusing too much on "identity politics" rather than helping students recover from the impacts of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the state Board of Education is expected...
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLITICO

Holla, holla: California bills, y'all

THE BUZZ: With the election finally behind us, now the policymaking begins — and lawmakers have plenty of ideas. Barely 24 hours into the new legislative session, dozens of bills have emerged. Many deal with pressing issues like housing, guns, criminal justice and the economy. Some would revisit recurring fights. This is but a prelude of the hundreds of bills that are coming — but here’s a sample of what we are watching so far:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gothamist

Waterfront Commission, which N.J. Gov. Murphy hopes to kill, blocks alleged mob associates from working at ports

A mob watchdog overseeing New York Harbor still has plenty of work to do, judging by its first meeting in seven months. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor was mostly dormant from May to November amid an effort by Murphy to close it altogether, arguing the Garden State can police its side of the port on its own. [ more › ]
YORK HARBOR, ME
WPG Talk Radio

Gov. Murphy to Undergo Surgery Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
POLITICO

Benjamin's corruption charges tossed

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is off the hook, at least partially. The bribery charges that drove him from officewere dismissed by a federal judge, who threw out three counts of bribery and honest services wire fraud. The decision underscores how difficult it has become to make corruption charges stick,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Pritzker tops the charts

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
ILLINOIS STATE

