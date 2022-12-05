Read full article on original website
Is the NDAA a ‘victory for Kevin McCarthy’?
Don’t look now, but Congress is on the verge of delivering yet another bipartisan smackdown of President JOE BIDEN's military spending plans. After weeks of haggling, the House is set to vote later today to pass a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act that endorses a significantly bigger defense budget than Biden sought and takes a red pen to some of his signature plans.
Hillicon Valley — Antitrust bill unites unlikely tech forces
Tech industry groups and civil society organizations alike joined together to urge Congress to keep a journalism antitrust bill out of must-pass defense legislation. Meanwhile, we’ll break down how Elon Musk’s vision for so-called free speech platform was put to the test when Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, tweeted an image…
Give Ukraine long-range missiles: Lithuania’s PM
It’s well past time for the United States or a European country to give Ukraine long-range missiles, Lithuanian Prime Minister INGRIDA ŠIMONYTĖ told NatSec Daily in a Tuesday interview. Šimonytė is in the U.S. to meet with Vice President KAMALA HARRIS, members of Congress and Lithuanian expats...
The Congressional Black Caucus is huddling to discuss its members' threat to block a must-pass defense policy bill without the inclusion of voting rights.
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the Black Caucus' outgoing chair, is leading the push. What's happening? The Congressional Black Caucus is making a last-ditch — and very long-shot — push for voting rights legislation in the final days of Democrats’ House majority. The Black Caucus is meeting Wednesday...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Brittney Griner released from Russia in U.S. prisoner swap for Viktor Bout
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer, and was heading back to the United States, ending what President Joe Biden on Thursday called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Josh Hawley is urging the Biden administration to prioritize weapons sales to deter China over Ukraine.
What's happening: Sen. Josh Hawley is calling on the Biden administration to prioritize arming Taiwan to deter an invasion by China over sending weapons to Ukraine. "We should be clear: Taiwan is more important for U.S. national interests than Ukraine," Hawley argued in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken obtained by POLITICO.
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
NDAA contains mixed success for K Street
NDAA WINNERS AND LOSERS: Lawmakers finally dropped the text of their 4,000-plus-page defense policy bill last night, and it contained mixed results for some of the big ticket items on K Street. — Language pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would restrict the...
Biden admin tells Supreme Court law protecting social media companies has limits
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration argued to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability.
Where's the beef?
Presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma and 141 Tribes Standing for Tribal Sovereignty. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. No one...
vote against the annual defense bill
If it includes permitting reform language. Just a reminder: Many progressives were planning on voting against the bill anyways. What's happening: Progressives are threatening to vote against the annual National Defense Authorization Act later this week if it includes permitting reform language that they say would undercut environmental protections. Several...
Who shot the North Carolina power grid?
The deepest mystery in the energy world is a weekend shooting attack that damaged a pair of electric substations in Moore County, N.C. — a reminder that the power grid faces dangers from physical attacks, not just cyber ones. About 34,000 customers are still without power after enduring frigid...
Wheat prices rise globally, as drought lingers here
Wheat prices rise globally, as drought lingers here Subhead News Staff Thu, 12/08/2022 - 11:10 Image ...
deleted the post.
Foxx (R-N.C.) has been actively seeking a waiver to lead the committee in the 118th Congress due to an internal GOP rule that bars members from serving more than three consecutive terms as a ranking member or chair of a committee. She is also running unopposed, and the steering committee is expected to make its chair and committee decisions in the coming weeks.
🎵 Karma is a bipartisan congressional investigation 🎵:
Lawmakers want a briefing from Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has questions. Look what you made me do: A bipartisan group of six senior lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is demanding a briefing from Ticketmaster after the platform flopped selling tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour.
Cocaine sentencing reform hits 'tough negotiation moment'
ONE LAST ATTEMPT AT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: With only a few weeks left in the session, add a final push for reducing the federal sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses to a long end-of-the-year to-do list. It’s not proving easy. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is playing a leading role in the talks, declined to discuss the details Monday night, only saying “we’re in a tough negotiation moment right now.” He added: “I just want to make sure that I focus on doing what I can to get something over the line, as opposed to talking about strategy.”
How the plan to pass a weed package went awry
Opposition from key Republicans, most notably Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, derailed hopes of attaching cannabis provisions to a must-pass defense spending bill.
House of Lords: What is it and what could Labour replace it with?
The House of Lords could be abolished if Labour wins the next election. The Lords chamber is centuries old, and replacing it would represent a huge change to the UK's political system. What is the House of Lords?. The House of Lords is part of the UK Parliament. Also known...
