Old Is New Again In Missoula, Vinyl For the Holidays
My high school aged son asked me for a turntable and records for the holidays this year. That is all he wants. For me it was one of those "proud parent" moments. There has been a big resurgence in vinyl over the past decade, and even more recently with Covid. For an old "rocker" like me it gives me hope for a new generation.
Cheers To New Montana Traditions
Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Celebration in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County United Way will be hosting a special celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library’s 250,000th book this Saturday at the Missoula Public Library. KGVO News spoke with Jacinda Morigeau, Communication Manager with Missoula County about the event. The Program Sends Books...
More Missoula-Made Gift Ideas for Those Who Shop Local
Last week I wrote an article that listed 5 Missoula-made gift ideas, but there's so much great stuff in this town that I had to write this to tell you some more. There's also this list of Montana-made gift ideas, but as a Missoulian, I'm trying to keep my Christmas gifts as local as possible. Supporting my city's businesses makes the holidays even more heartwarming, so here's more Missoula-made gift ideas:
Some Ways To Beat Cabin Fever In Missoula Already
People have recently called the stations and have made comments about how they are already sick of the snow and the weather. We haven't even officially hit winter yet. If you are already sick of the weather it is going to be a really long winter ahead. Not everyone can ski or snowboard and are able to enjoy the mountains. Missoula has a lot of indoor activities that can help you get through the long winter months, here are a few to help you forget about the weather for a little while.
Holiday Events in Missoula to Feel Jolly 2022
Only a couple of days into December and I really feel Missoula is already in the holiday spirit. People in this town are friendly all the time, but there's a certain giddiness and warmth that is unique to this time of year. To make the most of this season, I go all in. I listen to Christmas music, watch Christmas movies, eat peppermint, and attend holiday events. Here are holiday events in Missoula to feel jolly:
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
NBCMontana
Double Front Cafe, Herndon family cooking chicken for 61 years
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Double Front Cafe has been serving patrons at the same location on two streets in Missoula since 1909. The restaurant has no back door. But it has two front doors, one on West Alder Street, and the other on West Railroad Street. It's been owned...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Missoula Gets Waxed: Buy A Cider, Get A Free Wax for Skis/Snowboards at Event
If you haven't noticed it's been snowing in Missoula lately, you either don't live here or you're out of town. I know it's not technically winter, but under these circumstances I'd still say the city qualifies as a "winter wonderland," though many Missoulians wouldn't use such a term, and not just because it's kinda flamboyant. This kind of weather understandably annoys some people. It's wet, messy and it makes driving harder.
ROCKZILLA: Papa Roach Announce Massive Missoula MT Show in 2023
Missoula has been long overdue for a kickass rock show. Finally, the wait is over, as Papa Roach has announced they will be making their way to the 406 for a massive concert this February at the Adams Center in Missoula. ROCKZILLA: The Second Leg. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023. Featuring:
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow
Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
Toys for Tots Comes Back From Break-in; Ready for Christmas
After some toys were lost in a storage unit break-in, the Toys for Tots program is coming back strong, thanks to generous donations from the Missoula community. And the campaign is looking for families who would like to apply for assistance by the end of this week. The long-running collaboration...
City of Missoula is Running Out of Places to Put the Snow
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow continues to fall throughout Missoula, City snowplow crews are finding it more difficult to find places to put all the snow, according to Brian Hensel, Deputy Public Works Director for streets. Where do we Put all This Snow?. “One of my big...
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
