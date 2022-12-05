Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Small-business group to drop 7 figures opposing swipe fees bill
SMALL-BIZ GROUP TAKES AIM AT SWIPE FEES BILL: The upstart American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is launching a million-dollar-plus ad blitz backing up financial institutions in their push to block legislation targeting the fees retailers pay to run credit card transactions. — The Credit Card Competition Act, from Sens....
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Raphael Warnock’s feat and his future
“I am Georgia. I am an example and an iteration of its history. Of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility.”. And just like that, a Democratic political star was born. Over the past 30 months, RAPHAEL WARNOCK has won a Senate primary, got the most...
POLITICO
Scenes from a doomed Senate campaign
SACKED FOR A LOSS — So much for the Herschel Walker experiment. The celebrity former football star recruited and endorsed by former President Donald Trump failed to offer a compelling case in his bid to oust Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and fell short in Tuesday’s Senate runoff, marking the official end of a disappointing election cycle for the GOP.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
POLITICO
Pritzker tops the charts
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
Biden strikes deal to free Brittney Griner from Russian custody
Griner will be exchanged for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.”
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
Biden hails release of Brittney Griner from Russian prison: ‘She’s safe, she’s on her way home’ – live
Basketball star freed in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout – follow the latest news
POLITICO
Josh Hawley is urging the Biden administration to prioritize weapons sales to deter China over Ukraine.
What's happening: Sen. Josh Hawley is calling on the Biden administration to prioritize arming Taiwan to deter an invasion by China over sending weapons to Ukraine. "We should be clear: Taiwan is more important for U.S. national interests than Ukraine," Hawley argued in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken obtained by POLITICO.
Midterms deliver one last Trump loss: 3 takeaways from Georgia’s Senate runoff
“Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke Trump once and for all,” said one GOP operative.
How Demographic Shifts Fueled by Covid Delivered Midterm Wins for Democrats
Republicans are still suffering from the pandemic’s fallout.
POLITICO
JCPA opponents spring into action to block NDAA inclusion
POSSIBLE JCPA INCLUSION IN NDAA TRIGGERS SWIFT PUSHBACK: A broad coalition of groups opposed to the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act sprang into action on Monday after draft text began circulating indicating the bill could be tucked into the compromise version of the NDAA set to be unveiled at any moment.
POLITICO
The Sherrod Brown Show
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Biden admin tells Supreme Court law protecting social media companies has limits
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration argued to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability.
POLITICO
House plots a consequential day
DECEMBER TO REMEMBER? House Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic they'll be able to clear the must-pass defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, before leaving town after a major swerve in their intended plans late Wednesday. Lawmakers will now consider the massive, 4,400 page military policy bill under an expedited process that allows it to pass with a two-thirds majority in the House, known as suspension of the rules. With some progressives normally against the sprawling package and some Republicans likely wary of bailing out the Democrats, this will be an interesting and unusual vote for a bill of this size and scope. However, Republicans are likely rounding up the votes on their end for this must-pass legislation to support the nation’s military.
Supreme Court seems poised to reject robust reading of ‘independent state legislature’ theory
John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett are the key justices to watch in a case that could allow state legislatures to bypass courts on election rules.
POLITICO
NDAA contains mixed success for K Street
NDAA WINNERS AND LOSERS: Lawmakers finally dropped the text of their 4,000-plus-page defense policy bill last night, and it contained mixed results for some of the big ticket items on K Street. — Language pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would restrict the...
