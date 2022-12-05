ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Small-business group to drop 7 figures opposing swipe fees bill

SMALL-BIZ GROUP TAKES AIM AT SWIPE FEES BILL: The upstart American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is launching a million-dollar-plus ad blitz backing up financial institutions in their push to block legislation targeting the fees retailers pay to run credit card transactions. — The Credit Card Competition Act, from Sens....
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Raphael Warnock’s feat and his future

“I am Georgia. I am an example and an iteration of its history. Of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility.”. And just like that, a Democratic political star was born. Over the past 30 months, RAPHAEL WARNOCK has won a Senate primary, got the most...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Scenes from a doomed Senate campaign

SACKED FOR A LOSS — So much for the Herschel Walker experiment. The celebrity former football star recruited and endorsed by former President Donald Trump failed to offer a compelling case in his bid to oust Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and fell short in Tuesday’s Senate runoff, marking the official end of a disappointing election cycle for the GOP.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Pritzker tops the charts

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

JCPA opponents spring into action to block NDAA inclusion

POSSIBLE JCPA INCLUSION IN NDAA TRIGGERS SWIFT PUSHBACK: A broad coalition of groups opposed to the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act sprang into action on Monday after draft text began circulating indicating the bill could be tucked into the compromise version of the NDAA set to be unveiled at any moment.
POLITICO

The Sherrod Brown Show

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

House plots a consequential day

DECEMBER TO REMEMBER? House Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic they'll be able to clear the must-pass defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, before leaving town after a major swerve in their intended plans late Wednesday. Lawmakers will now consider the massive, 4,400 page military policy bill under an expedited process that allows it to pass with a two-thirds majority in the House, known as suspension of the rules. With some progressives normally against the sprawling package and some Republicans likely wary of bailing out the Democrats, this will be an interesting and unusual vote for a bill of this size and scope. However, Republicans are likely rounding up the votes on their end for this must-pass legislation to support the nation’s military.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

NDAA contains mixed success for K Street

NDAA WINNERS AND LOSERS: Lawmakers finally dropped the text of their 4,000-plus-page defense policy bill last night, and it contained mixed results for some of the big ticket items on K Street. — Language pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would restrict the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy