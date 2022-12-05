ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

NBC News

FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply

A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
Clayton News Daily

In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA

To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
The Herald News

FDA's Food Safety Program Needs a Revamp: Panel

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s foods program is in “constant turmoil” and needs stronger leadership, a panel said Thursday. The Reagan-Udall Foundation, a group with close ties to the FDA, released a 51-page report Tuesday noting the need for a clear mission in the program and more urgency to prevent illness outbreaks. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf first sought the review in July. ...
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
The Hill

FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. With this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to…
The Hill

Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
NorthcentralPA.com

Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny

Washington (AP) — Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration's controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has granted 10 accelerated approvals — fewer than the tally in each of the last five years, when use of the program reached all-time highs. ...
NASDAQ

Emergent (EBS) OTC Narcan Filing Gets FDA Priority Review Tag

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. EBS announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking a prescription-to-over-the-counter switch for its opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan (naxolone) nasal spray (“Narcan”). The FDA also granted priority review to the sNDA filing. A final decision is expected by Mar 29,...

