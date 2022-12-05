Read full article on original website
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a drug administered to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose.
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
FDA's Food Safety Program Needs a Revamp: Panel
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s foods program is in “constant turmoil” and needs stronger leadership, a panel said Thursday. The Reagan-Udall Foundation, a group with close ties to the FDA, released a 51-page report Tuesday noting the need for a clear mission in the program and more urgency to prevent illness outbreaks. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf first sought the review in July. ...
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
GOP doctor lawmakers warn amoxicillin shortage under Biden could 'devastate' healthcare system
Several Republican lawmakers on the GOP Doctors Caucus warned that the amoxicillin shortage under President Biden could "devastate" the U.S. healthcare system.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. With this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to…
Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
U.S. FDA to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug on priority
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions (EBS.N) said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator.
U.S. FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months old
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as 6 months of age.
In Wake of Similac Recall, FDA Announces Strategy to Keep Cronobacter Out of Infant Formula Products
Federal regulators have outlined a new strategy intended to prevent infant formula cronobacter infections, following a massive recall impacting Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formula earlier this year, which were all manufactured by Abbott Laboratories at the same Michigan plant that has been plagued by problems. On November 15, the U.S....
Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
Washington (AP) — Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration's controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has granted 10 accelerated approvals — fewer than the tally in each of the last five years, when use of the program reached all-time highs. ...
FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat—But What Is It, Exactly?
It's not technically vegan or vegetarian, for starters.
AG Moody, others warn of 'frightening' new trends of fentanyl distribution
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing to warn Floridians about an unprecedented increase in the number of counterfeit pills flooding the market containing deadly amounts of fentanyl. On Thursday, she pointed to a recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration public safety alert reported on by...
Emergent (EBS) OTC Narcan Filing Gets FDA Priority Review Tag
Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. EBS announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking a prescription-to-over-the-counter switch for its opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan (naxolone) nasal spray (“Narcan”). The FDA also granted priority review to the sNDA filing. A final decision is expected by Mar 29,...
