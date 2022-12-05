Read full article on original website
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
NPR
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Farmers, manufacturers and retailers around the country are relieved this weekend now that there won't be a rail strike. President Biden has signed into law a measure that averts any strike. The bill imposes a five-year contract deal that his administration helped to broker. Who's not happy are some of the workers who had voted down that very deal because it did not include paid sick days. NPR's Andrea Hsu has more.
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike
Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one.
Rail strike bill: Both sides do it — wage relentless war against the working class, that is
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The congressional decision to prohibit railroad workers from going on strike and force them to accept a contract that meets few of their demands is part of the class war that has defined American politics for decades. The two ruling political parties differ only in rhetoric. They are bonded in their determination to reduce wages; dismantle social programs, which the Bill Clinton administration did with welfare; and thwart unions and prohibit strikes, the only tool workers have to pressure employers. This latest move against the railroad unions, where working conditions have descended into a special kind of hell with massive layoffs, the denial of even a single day of paid sick leave and punishing work schedules that include being forced to "always be on call," is one more blow to the working class and our anemic democracy.
House Moves to Avert a Rail Strike
WASHINGTON — The House moved toward approving legislation Wednesday to avert a nationwide rail strike by imposing a labor agreement between rail companies and their workers, as lawmakers rushed to shield the economy from the threat of a holiday-season work stoppage and prevent a disruption in shipping across the country.
Brittney Griner released from Russia in U.S. prisoner swap for Viktor Bout
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer, and was heading back to the United States, ending what President Joe Biden on Thursday called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
POLITICO
Josh Hawley is urging the Biden administration to prioritize weapons sales to deter China over Ukraine.
What's happening: Sen. Josh Hawley is calling on the Biden administration to prioritize arming Taiwan to deter an invasion by China over sending weapons to Ukraine. "We should be clear: Taiwan is more important for U.S. national interests than Ukraine," Hawley argued in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken obtained by POLITICO.
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
POLITICO
Cocaine sentencing reform hits 'tough negotiation moment'
ONE LAST ATTEMPT AT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: With only a few weeks left in the session, add a final push for reducing the federal sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses to a long end-of-the-year to-do list. It’s not proving easy. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is playing a leading role in the talks, declined to discuss the details Monday night, only saying “we’re in a tough negotiation moment right now.” He added: “I just want to make sure that I focus on doing what I can to get something over the line, as opposed to talking about strategy.”
POLITICO
NDAA contains mixed success for K Street
NDAA WINNERS AND LOSERS: Lawmakers finally dropped the text of their 4,000-plus-page defense policy bill last night, and it contained mixed results for some of the big ticket items on K Street. — Language pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would restrict the...
POLITICO
The Sherrod Brown Show
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Will Congress steal Christmas?
With help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Christopher Cadelago. IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE — The rest of Washington might be snugly ensconced in let’s-circle-back-next-year territory. But with the midterms now formally behind it after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won Georgia’s Senate seat, Congress is about to go from a procrastinating to cramming student.
POLITICO
Who took FTX campaign cash
FTX FALLOUT — Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark isn’t demanding her fellow Democrats return campaign contributions from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In doing so, she’s giving Rep. Jake Auchincloss some cover. Clark, who will be House Democrats’ No. 2 come January, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that...
Joe Manchin voted against rail worker sick leave after getting $90,000 from rail carriers
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Campaign finance data reveals thousands of dollars in campaign contributions over the last ten years from rail carrier political action committees (PACs) to the sole Democratic senator who voted against giving rail workers paid sick leave. According to data...
Railroad workers were given a ‘one-two punch’ from the White House and Republicans. They say they aren’t giving up.
Will Wisniewski, a 40-year-old train conductor from Seattle, is sick with the flu. His wife, who is eight months pregnant, is also sick. So are his kids. Most people in his position would take time off work to recover and take care of their family, but Mr Wisniewski works for the railroad, and he doesn’t have that right.“Who is supposed to take care of my kids? I can’t even tag team with my wife and give her a break,” Mr Wisniewski told The Independent on Thursday. After more than two years of negotiations between railway unions and rail companies, and...
POLITICO
Who shot the North Carolina power grid?
The deepest mystery in the energy world is a weekend shooting attack that damaged a pair of electric substations in Moore County, N.C. — a reminder that the power grid faces dangers from physical attacks, not just cyber ones. About 34,000 customers are still without power after enduring frigid...
newsnationnow.com
Rail worker criticizes Biden for ‘forcing contract’
(NewsNation) — A railroad union worker accused President Joe Biden of turning his back on workers after the president signed legislation to avert a freight rail strike. “Joe Biden forced a contract on our unionized workers who voted against it,” Reece Murtagh, a roadway mechanic, told CNN. The...
POLITICO
The Washington-Wall Street ‘woke’ war has only just begun
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Train strikes: Taxpayers ‘paid £300k per rail worker’ during Covid, says transport secretary
The transport secretary has claimed taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during the Covid pandemic – and insisted that “reform of the rail industry” is essential.Mark Harper was answering questions from by MPs on the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning. Over the next month, members of the RMT union are scheduled to strike on 12 days. It is the largest industrial action on the railways since the 1980s, in a dispute over pay, job security and working arrangements.Mr Harper said: “It’s not just a pay dispute. It’s about reform of the rail...
