WEAU-TV 13
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire recognized for maternity care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is being recognized as one of the best in the country for maternity care. U.S. News and World Report released its list of the best hospitals for maternity care Tuesday, with Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire’s Birth Center being one of only a few hundred earning honors. Evaluations include how well hospitals perform, c-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, and more.
La Crosse County Health warns of THC-derivatives marketed as candy
The health department shared a photo of a Delta-8 THC infused candy made to look like a "Nerds Rope", highlighting how some of the marketing of THC derivatives may be appealing to younger kids.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire County Sees Spike in RSV Cases
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire County is seeing a spike in RSV cases. The city/county health department says they;ve noticed an uptick in RSV and cases of the flu. Both usually peak later in the winter. The health department says 13 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season. Public health managers are urging people to get a flu shot and stay at home if they are sick.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
seehafernews.com
Nurse Accused Of Cutting Man’s Foot Off Barred From Health Care Work
The western Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a man’s foot is out of jail, but cannot work in health care. The judge in 38-year-old Mary Brown’s case yesterday set conditions for her release. Pierce County prosecutors say Brown cut a man’s foot off back in May.
winonaradio.com
Annual Banquet Celebrating Education Brought Warmth to Cold November Night
(KWNO)-The American Legion and the Winona Education Association held their annual banquet to celebrate public education in Winona on November 29th, and not even the dreary weather could keep the warmth and love of the Winona community away. This year’s ceremony honored the 2022–2023 Winona Education Association Teacher of the...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
Salon owner spreads holiday cheer by giving herself a Grinch makeover at a La Crosse nursing home
April Benson spent a morning at the Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center, painting herself to look like Dr. Seuss' classic Christmas character, the Grinch.
KAAL-TV
Rochester neurologist named recipient of epilepsy research award
(ABC 6 News) – A Mayo Clinic neurologist has been named a recipient of the 2022 Clinical Science Research Award during the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES) in Nashville, TN. Gregory A. Worrell, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of Neurology, Physiology and Biomedical Engineering at Mayo...
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
KAAL-TV
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
wizmnews.com
Trial begins Tuesday for Wisconsin woman who amputated patient’s foot, without permission, to allegedly put in taxidermy shop
A small-town courthouse in western Wisconsin will be in the media spotlight this week, as a nurse appears in court for amputating a patient’s foot — though there’s quite a bit more to the story than that. Mary Brown of Durand is scheduled for a hearing before...
La Crosse hotel partially evacuated after early morning fire
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the America's Best Value Inn at 2622 Rose Street just after 6 a.m. An employee from the neighboring Kwik Trip gas station called 9-1-1, reporting a fire in the hotel's entryway.
