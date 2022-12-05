Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:. 9:51 am, a disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officers arrived to find a person with self-inflicted injuries to their hands. That person was transported to Hedrick Medical Ctr. voluntarily for evaluation and treatment.
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
Chillicothe Police For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:43 pm, Subject in the 1200 block of Fair Street having anxiety issues. They were voluntarily taken for medical evaluation. The officers also handled well-being checks, reports of suspicious activity, and service of court...
Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County
Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
County grand jury indicts 28
A Hillsboro man charged with having weapons under disability and a forfeiture specification was among 28 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. According to court documents, Gregory Wallace, 27, on or around Oct. 15, 2022, not having been released from disability, knowingly obtained a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun after he had been convicted or under indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine in Highland County Common Pleas Court.
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED
The Lexington Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Oneida Street during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to Chief Troy Sims, officers were able to confirm two suspects had fled the area and other witnesses confirmed they also heard a suspicious noise that was consistent with gun fire.
Jennifer Hall Trial Scheduled
A jury trial for Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled May 15th, 2023. Trail setting was held this week in Clinton County Court on the charges against Hall of 1st Degree Murder. The charge is in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe. Hall’s lawyer had filed...
Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township. According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north...
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday. In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was...
Traffic Shift In Grundy County
Traffic on the US 65 bridge over Missouri Highway 6 in Grundy County will shift onto the newly completed bridge deck. The contractor began stage one in October 2022. The bridge was narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zone while crews worked in the closed lane. Traffic will be shifted to the newly completed side for stage two. Temporary traffic signals will continue to direct motorists through the work zone.
Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged
Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
ROUTE D OFF INTERSTATE 70 IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY NOW OPEN
Pavement resurfacing work on Route D off Interstate 70 in Lafayette County is now complete and the route is open to traffic. Additionally, both the off-ramp from westbound I-70 to Route D as well as the on-ramp from Route D to westbound I-70 are re-opened as well. Motorists are reminded...
Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges
A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Clinton County Municipal Court report
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
