Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO