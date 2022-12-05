Johnson, Bison roll over Montana 49-26 in FCS playoffs

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kobe Johnson ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Cam Miller also ran for two scores and third-seeded North Dakota State pounded Montana 49-26 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The defending and nine-time champion Bison (10-2) piled up 453 yards on the ground and turned three turnovers by the Grizzlies (8-5) into 21 points.

North Dakota State is home against sixth-seeded Samford in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Corbin Walker returned a Miller interception 58 yards early in the second half to pull the Grizzlies within 21-20. The Bison responded and scored on four of their next five possessions.

Johnson had touchdown runs of 75 and 73 yards and TaMerik Williams had a 68-yarder . After that NDSU went 87 yards in nine plays, capped by TK Marshall’s seven-yard TD run.

Miller had the first two scores of the game on 10- and 68-yard runs.

Montana’s Lance Johnson had a rushing touchdown but the quarterback was knocked out of the game when he was sacked and fumbled with Cole Wisniewski recovering in the end zone late in the first half.

NDSU is making its 13th straight FCS playoff appearance. The record is 17 straight by Montana, 1993-2009.

