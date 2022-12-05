my condolences to the owner of her pet I am so sorry this person needs to be held up to the highest possible punishment that was so wrong please anybody who knows the identity of the vehicle or this Monster please help this poor pet owner I think a bunch of us would beg anybody to be able to speak about this my condolences again to you I am so sorry that was not necessary that was horrific and very sad
I'm so lucky I live in a place where I can legally sh00t anyone or anything threatening the lives of my pets. How awful it must have been to watch, and I feel so sad for the remaining rhea who has to live with the fact that their mate is d3ad.
Give the REAL identity of the dogs involved!! Sounds like game/fighting dogs that were involved with this! Planned attacks on “easy, innocent animals”!
Comments / 28