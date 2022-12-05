GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Sheriff Tony Helms says it’s sad but unfortunate, the holiday season is often the season for thieving. The sheriff reminds the public to make always sure their vehicle is locked whether at their home or in a parking lot. It takes a thief only seconds to get Christmas gifts or other valuables he may.

GENEVA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO