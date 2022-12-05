Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park may soon allow golf carts on certain streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toysDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol says
A 67-year-old motorcyclist from Fleming Island was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Fleming Island man died due to a motorcycle accident on I-295 Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Photo byGetty Images.
Vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South near exit of Butler Boulevard
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue reported an accident on the Westbound of Interstate of 295. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling to Interstate 295 Southbound from the entrance lane of Butler Boulevard. The motorcycle crashes into a cement barrier wall making...
WJHG-TV
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power is out for 10 Panama City Beach customers after a construction accident. According to city officials, it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Arnold Road and Hernando Avenue as part of the construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).
WEAR
Walton County Fire Rescue saves home from catching fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters saved a home from catching fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Palmetto Avenue after a neighbor called saying they saw smoke coming from a nearby home. Upon arrival, the firefighters saw smoke was coming out of the...
PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
wdhn.com
Sister of Elba man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash.
mypanhandle.com
New airport road opens
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Transportation opened the westbound lanes of the new state road 388 stretching from Northwest Florida Beach International Airport to highway 79. The new section of the highway is part of the Florida Department of Transits project to expand SR-388 to accommodate...
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
WCTV
Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led...
More details released about Calhoun County shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff reminds us break-ins’ and burglaries increase during the holidays
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Sheriff Tony Helms says it’s sad but unfortunate, the holiday season is often the season for thieving. The sheriff reminds the public to make always sure their vehicle is locked whether at their home or in a parking lot. It takes a thief only seconds to get Christmas gifts or other valuables he may.
WJHG-TV
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
WEAR
Walton County firefighters help put out house fire in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped put out a house fire in DeFuniak Springs Sunday morning. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to an active structure fire on Hurley Drive around 11 a.m. Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage next...
fosterfollynews.net
Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42 of Alford, Florida Charged with Driving While Under the Influence (DWI)/Vehicular Manslaughter
According to a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42, of Alford, Florida has been charged with DWI/Vehicular Manslaughter in the vehicular death of Corey Reynolds on I-10 in June 2022. Reynolds was reportedly attempting to repair his disabled vehicle at the time of the accident on...
WJHG-TV
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested after police say she used a stolen car as rideshare. Officers with the Panama City Police Department say a local dealership called to report a rental 2021 Nissan Kick had not been returned on Monday morning. Once entered in the database,...
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff deputies arrest a man who allegedly broke into barns in the Flat Creek Community
FLAT CREEK COMMUNITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms credits a rural, neighborhood watch group with the arrest of a suspect on burglary charges. Sheriff Helms says Scotty Hendrix faces two burglaries and one theft of property charge. He reportedly broke into two barns off of Alford...
wdhn.com
Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer
BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
wtvy.com
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kevone Devontay Smith has turned himself in, according to police. He is now officially charged with one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Intimidating a Witness. No bond has been set at this time. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a...
