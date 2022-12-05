ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

WJHG-TV

Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power is out for 10 Panama City Beach customers after a construction accident. According to city officials, it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Arnold Road and Hernando Avenue as part of the construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Walton County Fire Rescue saves home from catching fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters saved a home from catching fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Palmetto Avenue after a neighbor called saying they saw smoke coming from a nearby home. Upon arrival, the firefighters saw smoke was coming out of the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Sister of Elba man killed in car crash speaks out

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash.
ELBA, AL
mypanhandle.com

New airport road opens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Transportation opened the westbound lanes of the new state road 388 stretching from Northwest Florida Beach International Airport to highway 79. The new section of the highway is part of the Florida Department of Transits project to expand SR-388 to accommodate...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man

A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
ELBA, AL
WMBB

More details released about Calhoun County shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested after police say she used a stolen car as rideshare. Officers with the Panama City Police Department say a local dealership called to report a rental 2021 Nissan Kick had not been returned on Monday morning. Once entered in the database,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer

BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
BLAKELY, GA
wtvy.com

Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kevone Devontay Smith has turned himself in, according to police. He is now officially charged with one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Intimidating a Witness. No bond has been set at this time. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a...
DOTHAN, AL

