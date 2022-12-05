Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Idaho police search for car spotted near college crime scene
Idaho police are now asking the public for help to find a car they say was near the crime scene of the quadruple homicide. NBC's Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
New reports of attacks targeting the nation's electric grid
Power has been restored in North Carolina days after shootings at two substations, but there are new concerns of other targeted attacks happening across the country. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
Decision Day: What the Georgia Senate runoff results will mean
Voters are heading back to the polls after the midterm election to cast their ballots in Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race will determine whether Democrats can build on their Senate majority and pick up a 51st seat. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
Comments / 0