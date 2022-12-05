Stephanie's Dance Shoppe returns to the stage

HIBBING—Dancers from Stephanie’s Dance Shoppe are showcasing their talents, while collecting donations to make the holidays a little brighter for children in need.

A holiday-themed “Community Spirit” and fundraiser is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Lincoln School Auditorium.

This is the first recital for the dance studio since 2019. Some of the older students have had an opportunity to perform at the Spirit of Unity Parade in the meantime.

In lieu of admission, donations of cash, or new, unwrapped toys are being accepted at the door and are being donated to the Toys for Tots program.

Stephanie Radovich, owner and instructor said the holiday-themed recital will feature about 180 students, ranging in age from two to 18.

“It’ll be holiday-themed music—tap, jazz, ballet and a little bit of hip-hop,” Radovich said.

This is the studio’s fourth Toys for Tots fundraiser. Hibbing Community Education is donating use of the space for this performance.

Radovich said she’s looking forward to the recital, and when she and her staff deliver the donations collected to the Toys for Tots drop-off locations.

Stephanie’s Dance Shop opened in the fall of 2000, fulfilling a lifelong dream of Radovich to open a dance studio.

“This dream kept me from quitting when things got difficult, it pushed aside a few times during my teen years, but was always there in the background, waiting for the right time,” she wrote on her website.

When Stephanie’s Dance Shop first opened it started off small with 130 students and a staff of 3 and has grown over the years to include more than 200 students and 13 staff.