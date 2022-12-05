Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three takeaways from Tennessee Lady Vols’ 69-39 win vs. Chattanooga
Once again without lots of key players, the Tennessee Lady Vols actually won this game. Kellie Harper’s team got back on track Tuesday night and beat the Chattanooga Mocs 69-39 to get back to .500. They are still looking to get above .500 for the first time this season.
chattanoogacw.com
GPS athlete first female from Chattanooga to be named Soccer All-American by USC
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Girls Preparatory School athlete is the first female from Chattanooga to be named Soccer All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, the school says. On Sunday, GPS says senior and soccer forward Kennedy Ball was told that she had been selected to the 2022 Fall High School All-American Team.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Hawkeyes Head to Chattanooga
Watch Live on ESPN+ Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team hits the road for its final dual of the 2022 calendar year, traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to face Chattanooga on Saturday. The dual will begin at 6 p.m. (CT) from McKenzie Arena. • The...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
WTVC
Tina Gower of Hixson High School: Educator of the Week for December 5th
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week we recognize Tina Gower, a Comprehensive Development teacher at Hixson High School. Ms. Gower works with her students not only academically, but also in a work program and Special Olympics. Her students grow under her, and she is a changing point for them.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
WTVCFOX
'Massive project:' Commissioner concerned with added costs to fixing up Tyner Academy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It may cost more than originally planned to bring much-needed renovations to Tyner Middle & High Academy in Chattanooga, a Hamilton County Commissioner said on Wednesday. Hamilton County District 6 Commissioner David Sharpe said at the weekly commission meeting that he's heard those renovations may...
luxury-houses.net
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman
Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: A New Track For The Choo-Choo
Perhaps the most iconic building - along with its sign - in this city, the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex has evolved over time from a gateway to the world to a hotel and entertainment center. As the Choo Choo complex evolves once again, let’s look back as we prepare for...
WTVCFOX
"Her light continues:" Vigil for Jasmine Pace held in Coolidge Park Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Family and friends of Jasmine Pace gathered in Coolidge Park Monday night for a vigil in her honor. “If a light is extinguished, how do you keep the world a lit place? How do you keep it bright and beautiful?" says Travis Pace, Jasmine's father.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WTVCFOX
Human remains found in wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department say they received a call about the possible remains being in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75. Cleveland PD responded and searched two areas at...
Albany Herald
DAVID CARROLL: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of...
WDEF
Cleveland Police trying to identify remains found near I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police now confirm that the remains discovered on Sunday were, in fact, human. The remains were found in a wooded area off of APD 40 near I 75. Police processed two locations at the site throughout Sunday night into Monday morning. They are still...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
Comments / 3