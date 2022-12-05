Read full article on original website
Construction begins on South Alamo as city seeks to help suffering businesses
Major construction is scheduled to begin on South Alamo Street after the holidays, work that will create a multimodal parkway between Market Street and East César E. Chávez Boulevard. The 2017 municipal bond project includes new lighting and landscaping, reconstruction of the street as well as drainage and...
City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible
Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
Where I Live: Arena District
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
With scenic views and rugged trails open for dogs, Eisenhower Park is often crowded
Eisenhower Park, located next to Camp Bullis on San Antonio’s North Side, is easily one of the city’s most popular hiking spots. For years, the park was a small island of green, accessible to visitors who would park in the lot and explore its six miles of trail.
USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers
USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
New BiblioTech library opens as Bexar County continues bid to provide internet access to all
Bexar County and the San Antonio Independent School District celebrated the opening of the fourth BiblioTech library Tuesday, this one at downtown’s Fox Tech campus, saying its primary goal is to give students access to the internet and opportunities they might not have otherwise. The Nelson and Tracy Wolff...
San Antonio wants to provide vet care so low-income residents can keep their pets
Faced with more stray animals and surrendered pets ending up in shelters, the City of San Antonio and the advocacy group Texas Pets Alive! are asking the state for permission to provide medical care for low-income residents’ pets. Texas law currently prohibits shelters from providing nonemergency care to animals...
‘More joy and more magic’: Disabled performers shine onstage with Children’s Ballet of San Antonio
Just because you don’t walk doesn’t mean you can’t fly. On Dec. 9-10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, Imogen Crandall will take the stage as one of 10 disabled performers with the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio for its annual production of The Children’s Nutcracker.
Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio
Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Classic Theatre’s A Christmas Carol highlights accessibility gaps in performing arts
Ornate in a top hat, velvet-bowed ponytail and Victorian gentleman’s suit channeling Charles Dickens himself, actor Kurt Wilkinson delivers lines from the English writer’s work seamlessly at The Classic Theatre’s debut night of A Christmas Carol by Greg Bodine. “This would be like if Dickens got stuck...
Pedro Rodriguez, ‘staunch advocate and defender’ of Chicano culture in San Antonio, dies at 86
Pedro Rodriguez was the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s first director, leading the nonprofit organization from 1983 to 1998 in its vision of providing multidisciplinary cultural and artistic programs focused on Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture in San Antonio. “He [was] a key arts administrator and arts...
SAPD files DWI charge against Clayton Perry
San Antonio police filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) on Tuesday for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run Nov. 6, according to a joint statement from SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. “This case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to stop...
Road closures set for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon races this weekend
The annual San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will unite thousands of runners over the weekend, prompting street closures across town. Links to all the road closures, along with the times they’re expected to reopen, are below for the 5K and 10K on Saturday and the marathon and half marathon on Sunday. There are many, and they reopen at various times — so you can either steer clear, or set up along the route to cheer the runners on.
Animal rights activists, carriage industry gear up for fight at City Hall
Some San Antonio City Council members want to do away with the horse-drawn carriages that operate downtown, citing concerns about the welfare of the horses. A council consideration request (CCR) filed Nov. 28 by Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) and Phyllis Viagran (D3) asks city staff to come up with a plan that would “phase out” the industry by December 2023.
$44M in housing bond projects could build or rehab 2,500 affordable units
San Antonio City Council got its first look Wednesday at the projects that got the green light from city staff to receive nearly $44 million to increase and maintain affordable housing in the city. The bulk of that money comes from the city’s first $150 million housing bond that can...
Talking trash: This SA recycling coordinator is teaching kids how to reduce, reuse and recycle
Recycling has always been a part of Asia Jones-Carr’s life. A California native who works as a recycling coordinator for the City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department, Jones-Carr recalls growing up browsing through the “pick-and-pull” junkyard her grandfather owned and ran in Riverside. “I...
$500M public partnership to expand health care access in southern Bexar County
In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
SAWS board approves legislative initiatives for 88th session
The San Antonio Water System’s board of trustees unanimously approved the utility’s legislative agenda for the upcoming session on Tuesday and said goodbye to a longtime SAWS MVP. SAWS hopes to use the session to support the continued development of “stable, equitable and efficient” water supply projects across...
Nirenberg, Castillo seek street designation for 1930s labor organizer Emma Tenayuca
When Emma Tenayuca led San Antonio pecan shellers to a strike in 1938, the 21-year-old was an enemy of city leaders who sided with the pecan shelling companies and had her arrested. More than 80 years later, city leaders are planning a tribute to Tenayuca, by way of an honorary...
