San Antonio Report

City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible

Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Arena District

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio Report

USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers

USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
San Antonio Report

Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio

Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
San Antonio Report

SAPD files DWI charge against Clayton Perry

San Antonio police filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) on Tuesday for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run Nov. 6, according to a joint statement from SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. “This case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to stop...
San Antonio Report

Road closures set for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon races this weekend

The annual San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will unite thousands of runners over the weekend, prompting street closures across town. Links to all the road closures, along with the times they’re expected to reopen, are below for the 5K and 10K on Saturday and the marathon and half marathon on Sunday. There are many, and they reopen at various times — so you can either steer clear, or set up along the route to cheer the runners on.
San Antonio Report

$500M public partnership to expand health care access in southern Bexar County

In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

