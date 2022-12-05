The annual San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will unite thousands of runners over the weekend, prompting street closures across town. Links to all the road closures, along with the times they’re expected to reopen, are below for the 5K and 10K on Saturday and the marathon and half marathon on Sunday. There are many, and they reopen at various times — so you can either steer clear, or set up along the route to cheer the runners on.

