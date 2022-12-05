JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating and asking the public for help to locate a dog involved in an incident in Overland Park. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO