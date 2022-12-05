Read full article on original website
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City foundation offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assisting Cass County inmates in their escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Kansas City, Missouri, man accused of assisting two inmates that escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday. Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, has been charged with a single count of aiding or assisting in an escape. The inmates,...
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
Two Kansas inmates sentenced for crimes committed while already in prison
A Leavenworth judge sentenced two inmates, for crimes they committed while already serving time at Lansing Correctional Facility.
KCK police attempting to ID three people possibly involved in deadly shooting outside nightclub
Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 outside Club Nereidas on Kansas Avenue near the Kansas, Missouri state line in the Armourdale neighborhood.
Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
Police ask for help to locate pit bull that bit Kan. man and his dog
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating and asking the public for help to locate a dog involved in an incident in Overland Park. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.
KCTV 5
Missouri is on the eve of legal weed
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. Corey’s Network aims to continue helping families as KCMO’s homicide total increases...
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
californiaexaminer.net
A Federal Grand Jury Has Indicted A Kansas City Man In Connection With The Firing Of Gun
A Kansas City man was charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday in relation to a high-speed chase through Vernon and Barton counties during which he shot at a sheriff’s deputy. Brenton Ross, 32, is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, firing a gun during...
KCK family asks for help after 75-year-old injured in potential hit-and-run
Donald Luttrell, Sr. was found near a Kansas City, Kansas intersection with multiple injuries. Family believes he was hit by the driver of a vehicle that didn’t stop.
KCTV 5
Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
35 years later, murder of Wyandotte County Democratic leader remains unsolved
On the morning of Dec. 21, 1987, the body of Charles (Chuck) W. Thompson was found lying on the sidewalk in front of Jalisco's Restaurant located at N. 50th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
Four more teens charged in deadly Shawnee shooting
Four more teenagers have been charged Monday in a deadly Shawnee shooting that occurred Nov. 30.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
KCTV 5
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted for shooting at officers, illegal firearms and methamphetamine trafficking
A Missouri man who fired an assault rifle at law enforcement officers before leading officers on high-speed pursuits in three different vehicles was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Brenton Ross, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., was charged in a three-count indictment returned by...
160 crosses placed on Independence church's yard to honor homicide victims
In 2022, there have been 160 homicides in KCMO, and some community members are making sure those victims aren't forgotten.
