ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Police ask for help to locate pit bull that bit Kan. man and his dog

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating and asking the public for help to locate a dog involved in an incident in Overland Park. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Missouri is on the eve of legal weed

The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. Corey’s Network aims to continue helping families as KCMO’s homicide total increases...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy