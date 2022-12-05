Read full article on original website
Idaho Cyclist Charged in Knife Threat Incident Before Student Murders
Moscow Police said the September incident isn't connected to the ongoing investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Two 10-year-old boys stabbed as woman arrested for attempted murder after 8-hour stand off
Two 10-year-old boys have been stabbed after an eight hour stand-off that saw a woman being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.Police were first called to the home in the village of Friskney, near Boston in Lincolnshire following a call at 1.49pm on Tuesday after people were concerned for the safety of those inside.Officers arrived and spoke to the occupant, but were unable to gain access.Following this incident, Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).Have you been affected by this story? If so email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.ukLincolnshire Police could not confirm whether the woman, 39, was...
U Of Idaho Murder Victim Tried To Fight Off Attacker, 'She's A Tough Kid'
One of the four students killed in an incident near the University of Idaho campus attempted attempted to fight off her attacker.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Teen confesses to killing 13-year-old girl during Instagram video chat, Bensalem police say
A 16-year-old allegedly confessed to an acquaintance during a video chat on Instagram that he killed someone, police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said.
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Woman Barges Into Neighbor’s Home and Shoots Her Over Barking Dogs, Cops Say
A woman is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds this week after a neighbor allegedly shot her in a dispute over barking dogs, Georgia authorities said. The victim, whose identity was not released by the Flowery Branch Police Department, was found wounded in her own home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities applied a tourniquet to her wounds, and she was transported to a local hospital, where her condition was listed as stable on Tuesday night. Investigators quickly identified Fonda Spratt as the alleged shooter, and the 56-year-old was arrested and charged a short time later, according to The Telegraph. Flowery Branch police said the dispute is believed to have “originated over a complaint of barking dogs.” Though it was unclear to whom the animals belonged, Spratt is accused of barging into the victim’s home and confronting her “about the barking dogs before presenting a firearm and discharging it toward the victim multiple times,” police said, with Chief Christopher Hulsey calling the incident “incredibly unfortunate.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Parents Face Abuse Charges After Their Infant’s Body Was Found in a Kimchi Jar
South Korean police have arrested a couple on suspicion they left their infant’s body in a kimchi container for about three years. According to the police in the city of Pocheon, just outside of Seoul, the infant died at 15 months old and the parents didn’t inform the authorities, the Korea Herald reported.
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says
Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
Mexico shooting leaves 9 dead in gang-riddled area: 'Get the f--k out of here'
Mexican police say that a gang-related shooting left nine people dead and another two injured on Wednesday night, and the gang left behind a letter reading "Get the f–k out of here."
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
