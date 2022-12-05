ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Two 10-year-old boys stabbed as woman arrested for attempted murder after 8-hour stand off

Two 10-year-old boys have been stabbed after an eight hour stand-off that saw a woman being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.Police were first called to the home in the village of Friskney, near Boston in Lincolnshire following a call at 1.49pm on Tuesday after people were concerned for the safety of those inside.Officers arrived and spoke to the occupant, but were unable to gain access.Following this incident, Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).Have you been affected by this story? If so email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.ukLincolnshire Police could not confirm whether the woman, 39, was...
The Independent

Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Barges Into Neighbor’s Home and Shoots Her Over Barking Dogs, Cops Say

A woman is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds this week after a neighbor allegedly shot her in a dispute over barking dogs, Georgia authorities said. The victim, whose identity was not released by the Flowery Branch Police Department, was found wounded in her own home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities applied a tourniquet to her wounds, and she was transported to a local hospital, where her condition was listed as stable on Tuesday night. Investigators quickly identified Fonda Spratt as the alleged shooter, and the 56-year-old was arrested and charged a short time later, according to The Telegraph. Flowery Branch police said the dispute is believed to have “originated over a complaint of barking dogs.” Though it was unclear to whom the animals belonged, Spratt is accused of barging into the victim’s home and confronting her “about the barking dogs before presenting a firearm and discharging it toward the victim multiple times,” police said, with Chief Christopher Hulsey calling the incident “incredibly unfortunate.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
KIFI Local News 8

Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says

Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
PARADISE, TX
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.

Comments / 0

Community Policy