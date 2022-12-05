A woman is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds this week after a neighbor allegedly shot her in a dispute over barking dogs, Georgia authorities said. The victim, whose identity was not released by the Flowery Branch Police Department, was found wounded in her own home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities applied a tourniquet to her wounds, and she was transported to a local hospital, where her condition was listed as stable on Tuesday night. Investigators quickly identified Fonda Spratt as the alleged shooter, and the 56-year-old was arrested and charged a short time later, according to The Telegraph. Flowery Branch police said the dispute is believed to have “originated over a complaint of barking dogs.” Though it was unclear to whom the animals belonged, Spratt is accused of barging into the victim’s home and confronting her “about the barking dogs before presenting a firearm and discharging it toward the victim multiple times,” police said, with Chief Christopher Hulsey calling the incident “incredibly unfortunate.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO