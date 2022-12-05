Read full article on original website
How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week, Augusta coming in at No. 6
(Stacker) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. […]
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid
ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaves neighbors in the dark about streetlight fixes
News 12's Will Rioux breaks down the results from Election Day and what made it all possible. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Runoff recap: Candidates react to outcome of Georgia race. Updated: 5 hours ago. A day after Raphael Warnock won his...
WRDW-TV
Georgia could ban TikTok on government devices
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia state senator announced a plan to ban TikTok from government-issued devices and “personal devices used to access sensitive government systems.”. Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-District 31), Chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force, plans to...
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its […]
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
WRDW-TV
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoother
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
WRDW-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
WRDW-TV
Ga. midterms were record-breaking in more ways than one
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters came out in force in the 2022 midterm elections, shattering midterm turnout records, the state’s elections chief said Wednesday, a day after the state’s Senate runoff. “Georgians have shown that they are very engaged and interested in elections, and we have a system...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. The accident happened on Interstate 20 close to Augusta Canal. The call was received at around 6:06 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatch.
LIVE Georgia Runoff Election Results
The latest real-time election results from WJBF NewsChannel 6, Your Local Election Headquarters
Augusta is not the greatest place to be single, new study shows
If you're single and you live in the CSRA, chances are you know the struggle of dating. A new study shows that Augusta is not one of the best places to be if you're flying solo.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County Republican Party reflects on Georgia senate runoff.
Richmond county, Ga. (WFXG) - F OR WEEKS THE AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PARTIES HAVE BEEN HARD AT WORK. now, BOTH PARTIES EAGERLY AWAIT ELECTION RESULTS at EACH OF THEIR HEADQUARTERS. the county has experienced AN UNPRECEDENTED ELECTION SEASON FOR VOTER TURN OUT. NOW, AS AUGUSTANS FROM BOTH SIDES...
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet to discuss possible city including Summerville and surrounding neighborhoods
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summervile and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
