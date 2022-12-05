Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez to sit out Music City Bowl to begin preparations for pro career
Wildcats’ workhorse running back joins starting quarterback Will Levis in skipping UK’s postseason appearance.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
The power of love: Why Cherelle Griner is the biggest hero in Brittney Griner's release
There are many heroes in the story of Brittney Griner coming home. Few bigger than Griner's wife, Cherelle. Her relentlessness helped free Brittney.
Griner's Olympic coach calls for compassion as WNBA star released
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brittney Griner's Olympic coach Dawn Staley called for compassion as the eight-time Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star was released from Russian detention on Thursday.
