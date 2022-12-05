Read full article on original website
Another major winter storm eyes West with 5 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada over the weekend
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
'Magical to witness': Davis woman watches Hawaii volcano eruption
DAVIS, Calif. — As the Mauna Loa volcano continues to erupt for 10 days, the Hawaii National Guard has been called in to help with traffic control. Thousands of people are heading towards the volcano to get a good view of the flowing lava. Cary Craig, 65, of Davis, was already on the Big Island when the volcano became active.
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
Hospitalizations for “Severe Symptoms” Rise Throughout California
In the Golden State (California), the virus is spreading quickly, but some medical professionals think there is a simple method to stop it. KCRA3 reports, Northern Californians suffering “serious symptoms” from the virus are ending up in hospitals. Some medical professionals think “people getting closer together” during the holidays without masks is contributing to the spread.
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
KCRA Today: Fencing falls on car on Cap City Freeway, penalties for oil companies' big profits, shortage of medications
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
Here are possible reasons for the spread, and how to prevent it.
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan
HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
California hospitals strain as ‘tripledemic’ viruses hit older adults: ‘No longer just kids’
California is heading into this year’s winter holiday season in a position that has become all too familiar. Hospital systems across the Golden State are facing limited capacity as a growing number of Californians are getting infected by a ‘tripledemic’ of illnesses — the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
