California State

CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KCRA.com

'Magical to witness': Davis woman watches Hawaii volcano eruption

DAVIS, Calif. — As the Mauna Loa volcano continues to erupt for 10 days, the Hawaii National Guard has been called in to help with traffic control. Thousands of people are heading towards the volcano to get a good view of the flowing lava. Cary Craig, 65, of Davis, was already on the Big Island when the volcano became active.
HAWAII STATE
abc10.com

California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Hospitalizations for “Severe Symptoms” Rise Throughout California

In the Golden State (California), the virus is spreading quickly, but some medical professionals think there is a simple method to stop it. KCRA3 reports, Northern Californians suffering “serious symptoms” from the virus are ending up in hospitals. Some medical professionals think “people getting closer together” during the holidays without masks is contributing to the spread.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mix96sac.com

The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California

If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan

HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
HOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

