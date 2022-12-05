Read full article on original website
Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
Making connections at the La Grange Public Library
Breakfast , Lunch and Dinner. For many, these meals are things we take for granted and do not worry about, but for 41 million Americans food insecurity is a problem. According to the USDA, 87.5 percent of US households suffered from food insecurity in 2021; that total includes 5.1 million children. Due to COVID, job layoffs, and the state of the economy, that number is increasing.
Event: Handel’s Messiah is back in Kinston
On Monday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m., Handel’s Messiah will again be performed at the First Presbyterian Church by the Community Chorus after being silenced for 2 years by the COVID pandemic. For decades, Lenoir Community College organized a community-wide performance of Handel’s Messiah under the direction of Carolyn...
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
Salty Sistas Drag Brunch
Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
Pitt County Council on Aging to hold senior Christmas party
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County on Aging will host its third annual Community Senior Christmas Party today. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging at 4551 County Home Rd in Greenville. The event is also organized by the Churches Outreach Network and AmeriHealth Caritas NC.
An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
Greenville parade rings in the holiday season
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
Greene Central was selected to take part of America Celebrates ornament program
As part of the nationwide program, 17 students from Greene Central High were chosen to participate in the annual America Celebrates ornament program. According to an excerpt from the NC Public Schools Facebook page, “Greene Central High was selected as one of 58 schools representing the states, its territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity to create decorations for more than 50 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree as part of the America Celebrates ornament display. The trees will be available to view through Jan. 1, 2023. “
Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year the Greenville Parade experienced a few rain showers, but that didn’t stop the community from coming to watch. The theme of the parade was “Frozen in Christmas.” About 75 floats were judged as they rolled down Evans Street for a first, second, and third-place winner. Kids could be seen running out to grab candy that was passed out and attendees waved as floats passed by.
Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Brandon Corey is planning a day where pressure washing businesses volunteer their time and services to help wash the streets. Corey said that a few businesses are interested but he is […]
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
Georgetown High School Alumni Association donates culturally inclusive dolls
ONSLOW COUNTY (WNCT) – It’s a heartwarming day for the Onslow Cheer program. Today, they received dozens of culturally inclusive dolls from the Georgetown High School Alumni Association. The School was one of the last segregated high schools in the county. Now the association gives back annually to the program with their “Dolls of Color” […]
Carpetbaggers, Scalawags & Spies: Clandestine Affairs at New Bern
Join the New Bern Historical Society as popular speaker and local historian Eddie Ellis pulls back the curtain to share intriguing stories of behind-the-scenes nefarious activities in Civil War New Bern. You’ll meet all sorts of controversial characters, from the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County, to the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also introduce the Union spymaster and his ring of daring former-slaves-turned-spies. For the longer presentation on January 22, you’ll also get a sneak peek – complete with eyewitness testimony – into the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern. Hint: it’s not what you think!
Public Notice: Greene Lamp Community Action Agency - Notice of Public Hearing/Community Forum
A Public Hearing for Greene Lamp Community Action Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) will be held for Lenoir County on Facebook Live on the “Greene Lamp Community Action” Facebook page, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 5:30 pm. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to make the grant...
Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow
GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
New Bern businesses preparing for holiday shoppers
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are here, and local businesses are getting ready for an influx of shoppers. Shops in New Bern are seeing lots of people looking to buy Christmas gifts. Some said they spend all year stocking up and getting the staff they need for it. “We’re just nonstop […]
Sylvia Ipock White released from prison
Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027. White was convicted of Murder Second Degree (Principal) and Murder First...
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach...
