Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Wow. Letang Returns to Practice 10 Days After Stroke
Piittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, in what could be described as a large surprise, was on the ice for Penguins practice Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. That development comes 10 days after he had his second stroke in about eight years. Letang had been skating separately from the...
Reminder: Versatile Rust Is a Man For All Reasons
Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 7
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 7 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest NHLTips6 preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ,...
Dan’s Daily: Incredible Comebacks, Trade Talk & Cap Hell
Sometimes, a hockey writer wistfully looks across the league, sees a situation, and mutters, “damn, that would be fun to cover.” Under a cloud of NHL trade rumors, the Vancouver Canucks launched a wild comeback from down 4-0 to beat the Montreal Canadiens. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the Boston Bruins their first home loss of the season (in December?!), the Jason Robertson watch is on, somehow Philly rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche, and the Pittsburgh Penguins might be in some trouble tonight.
Crosby & Malkin Likely, Penguins vs. CBJ: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Sick Penguins Could be in Roster Trouble Tuesday
Three Pittsburgh Penguins were sick on Monday. One was injured. And just 10 forwards participated in line rushes and practice drills as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Casey DeSmith presumably had more than the sniffles. Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have enough for a fourth line on Monday, so Josh Archibald...
UPDATED: Malkin, Crosby, DeSmith Likely; Poehling Out
Center Evgeni Malkin and goaltender Casey DeSmith, who were ill Monday and did not practice, were back on the ice Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Center Sidney Crosby, also sick Monday, was not. However, it seems likely they all will be available Tuesday night for a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Debate, Boeser Speaks to 6 Teams for Trade
Not all of the hockey news today is sunshine. Jesse Puljujarvi is spiraling in Edmonton and wondering aloud if he should bail on the NHL. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin took a personal leave from the WBS Penguins due to a personal matter, and the Penguins asked that his privacy be respected. On the ice, we debated if Penguins GM Ron Hextall was wise to avoid the NHL trade market, Tage Thompson absolutely manhandled the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Brock Boeser’s agent is lining up teams for a deal.
Penguins’ Joseph Taking Next Step? Saving the World, Pizza & Composure (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins feed on adversity as termites feed on pine, Kardashians on publicity, and sports writers on drama. With the Penguins’ top defenseman, Kris Letang, out for the near future due to a stroke suffered one week ago, young defenseman P.O Joseph has played his best games of the season.
Crosby Helps Cure What Was Ailing Penguins in 4-1 Win
Sidney Crosby was ill on Monday. Felt poorly enough that he sat out the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at PPG Paints Arena. He didn’t go on the ice during their optional skate the next morning, either. By Tuesday evening, however, Crosby had recovered enough to be in the lineup...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Flip Switch, Erik Karlsson to Edmonton?
Some revenge was served cold in Montreal by former presumptive first-overall pick Shane Wright, who the Canadiens snubbed at the 2022 NHL Draft. The Edmonton Oilers might rattle the NHL trade market by stepping into the pursuit of Erik Karlsson. The Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a few illnesses to trounce the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matt Murray was locked in, and there’s also a Jakob Chychryn trade update.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
