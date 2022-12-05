ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan’s offensive line named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award

The Michigan Wolverines offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — the best offensive line in college football. The Wolverines are joined by one other finalist, the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the award last season and despite losing some key pieces from that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How the national media is projecting Michigan vs. TCU

After beating the Purdue Boilermakers and winning the Big Ten Championship, the Michigan Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the second year in the row. In contrast to last year’s predictions leaning towards their opponents, the national media is (almost) all-in on the Wolverines’ chances to make the National Championship this year. Let’s dive into what each outlet is saying:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Matchup breakdown: Michigan at Minnesota

Entering Thursday’s matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 5-3, the Michigan Wolverines need a win to start the Big Ten season off on the right foot. It can even be said the Wolverines need to find their footing, period. Securing a Big Ten road victory to get the conference slate started could put Michigan on the path to postseason success.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Options for Michigan at PG with Jaelin Llewellyn out for the year

It hasn’t been a great start to the 2022-23 season for the Michigan Wolverines, as they’ve started the year 5-3 with no signature win, have fallen out of the top 25 and now have lost starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn for the rest of the season. While Llewellyn’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offers Coastal Carolina transfer portal edge Josaiah Stewart

Announced on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines have sent out an offer to Josaiah Stewart, a former Coastal Carolina edge who entered the transfer portal the same day Michigan offered him. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder hails from New York, but played high school football in Massachusetts at Everett...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Report: Mike Hart staying at Michigan after interviewing for WMU head coach job

According to a report from The Detroit News’ Tony Paul, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching job for the Western Michigan Broncos after the Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue on Saturday night. Thankfully, it appears he will not be taking that job and will stay in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offers transfer portal TE Josh Cuevas

The Michigan Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal since the window opened up on Monday. They already acquired a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, sent an offer to former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart, and have now offered former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 prospect sets official visit

While the Michigan Wolverines’ staff was not able to go on the road last week due to the Big Ten Championship, winning it for the second straight year is a better recruiting pitch than any in-home visit. On today’s recruiting roundup, we will discuss a few prospects who the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Discussing Michigan’s back-to-back Big Ten championships

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It’s been a dream season for the Michigan Wolverines football team, going 12-0 in the regular season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Unsung heroes of the 2022 Michigan football season

By and large, the 2022 season for the Michigan Wolverines has been dictated by their most significant contributors. Players like Blake Corum and J.J McCarthy on offense, and Junior Colson and Mazi Smith on defense have shaped the identity and outcome of a historic 13-0 season headed into the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI

