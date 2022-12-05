Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Maize n Brew
Survey: Do you consider Michigan the top dog in the Big Ten now moving forward?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Take a moment to let this sink in: the Michigan Wolverines are 19-1 in Big...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s offensive line named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award
The Michigan Wolverines offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — the best offensive line in college football. The Wolverines are joined by one other finalist, the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the award last season and despite losing some key pieces from that...
Maize n Brew
Out of the Blue: The Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions...AGAIN!
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the back-to-back Big Ten champion Michigan...
Maize n Brew
How the national media is projecting Michigan vs. TCU
After beating the Purdue Boilermakers and winning the Big Ten Championship, the Michigan Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the second year in the row. In contrast to last year’s predictions leaning towards their opponents, the national media is (almost) all-in on the Wolverines’ chances to make the National Championship this year. Let’s dive into what each outlet is saying:
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Maize n Brew
Matchup breakdown: Michigan at Minnesota
Entering Thursday’s matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 5-3, the Michigan Wolverines need a win to start the Big Ten season off on the right foot. It can even be said the Wolverines need to find their footing, period. Securing a Big Ten road victory to get the conference slate started could put Michigan on the path to postseason success.
Maize n Brew
Options for Michigan at PG with Jaelin Llewellyn out for the year
It hasn’t been a great start to the 2022-23 season for the Michigan Wolverines, as they’ve started the year 5-3 with no signature win, have fallen out of the top 25 and now have lost starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn for the rest of the season. While Llewellyn’s...
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Coastal Carolina transfer portal edge Josaiah Stewart
Announced on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines have sent out an offer to Josaiah Stewart, a former Coastal Carolina edge who entered the transfer portal the same day Michigan offered him. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder hails from New York, but played high school football in Massachusetts at Everett...
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project underway
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium is getting new scoreboards ahead of the 2023 season, and it didn't take long after the 2022 home schedule ended for construction to begin on the upgrades. Large portions of the north end zone video board have already been removed. On Wednesday, crews...
Maize n Brew
Discussing Michigan’s transfer commitment of OL LaDarius Henderson, 2023 targets receiving in-home visits
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines aren’t focusing solely on the upcoming matchup with TCU in the College Football Playoff,...
Maize n Brew
Report: Mike Hart staying at Michigan after interviewing for WMU head coach job
According to a report from The Detroit News’ Tony Paul, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching job for the Western Michigan Broncos after the Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue on Saturday night. Thankfully, it appears he will not be taking that job and will stay in Ann Arbor.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers transfer portal TE Josh Cuevas
The Michigan Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal since the window opened up on Monday. They already acquired a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, sent an offer to former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart, and have now offered former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
saturdaytradition.com
John Beilein, former Michigan hoops coach, explains what makes this year's football team special
John Beilein went on social media Tuesday to give his best regards to the Michigan football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff. Beilein coached Michigan basketball from 2007-2019. Michigan made it into the Playoff after beating Purdue in the B1G Championship. The Wolverines will be facing TCU...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 prospect sets official visit
While the Michigan Wolverines’ staff was not able to go on the road last week due to the Big Ten Championship, winning it for the second straight year is a better recruiting pitch than any in-home visit. On today’s recruiting roundup, we will discuss a few prospects who the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Discussing Michigan’s back-to-back Big Ten championships
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It’s been a dream season for the Michigan Wolverines football team, going 12-0 in the regular season...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star top CB target discusses in-home visit with Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff has been busy seeing their 2023 targets for in-home visits this week while also monitoring the transfer portal and getting in contact with players from other schools. There are a lot of moving parts this time of year as the program solidifies the roster for next season.
Maize n Brew
Unsung heroes of the 2022 Michigan football season
By and large, the 2022 season for the Michigan Wolverines has been dictated by their most significant contributors. Players like Blake Corum and J.J McCarthy on offense, and Junior Colson and Mazi Smith on defense have shaped the identity and outcome of a historic 13-0 season headed into the College Football Playoff.
Comments / 0