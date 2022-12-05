ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
zfromtheoc
2d ago

Espn has had it out for all Philly teams forever. It’s because Comcast is based in Philly. If you watch any player highlights there’s always a clip of that player doing something against a team from Philadelphia. It’s laughable

skinaglia9
2d ago

I'm not sure if you can say Dallas is the #1 team right now, but you can argue that they are the most exciting. We'll see come Christmas Eve. Fly Eagles Fly

Rodney Crosland
2d ago

espn has a bunch of has beens and misfits for commentators. Stephen A is a wannabe and let's just say Michael Irving needs a drug test. And Molly is the ding bat Archie Bunker was talking about.

