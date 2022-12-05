ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

'Never Dry': The Rise of Prohibition on the Iron Range

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

CHISHOLM—With the number of bars and liquor stores, not to mention restaurants that serve liquor, it’s hard to believe that there was a time in our nation when liquor was prohibited.

Minnesota Discovery Center is preparing for the opening of a new temporary exhibit that tells what it was like when on the Range during the Prohibition Era.

“Never Dry: The Rise of Prohibition on the Iron Range” is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. Doors open at 5:30.

Author Tony Dierckins will be presenting a history of Iron Range brewing ahead of the unveiling at 7 p.m. Complimentary appetizers are being served, and there’s a cash bar. MDC members get a free drink ticket. Dierckins, of Duluth, has written several books, including “Naturally Brewed, Naturally Better.” In his talk he plans to focus on Iron Range brewing that is also mentioned in his book, according to Freeman.

“I hope you’ll join us for this unveiling,” MDC Curator Allyse Freeman said in a press release. “The exhibit team is thrilled to finally get to cover this exciting topic. Our goal is to highlight the story of Prohibition in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

Freeman said for many, Prohibition conjures up glamorous images of gangsters in striped suits with Tommy guns.

“While these depictions reflect some areas of the country, they don’t ring true for the Iron Range,” Freeman said. “The fight for national prohibition affected different people in different ways. This exhibit takes you down the messy road to prohibition and shows you what it was like for the Range residents navigating the years of America’s ‘noble experiment.’”

MDC utilized a wide array of resources at MDC in addition to other local institutions for this new exhibit, according to Freeman.

“There are a plethora of archival photos on display in this exhibit from our internal archives as well as the Hibbing Historical Society, Virginia Area Historical Society, and Iron Range Historical Society,” She said. “Some of the objects on display include several homemade stills from the Prohibition era, a large wine press from the Tomassoni family, a 1915 Ford Roadster automobile, and a secret stash of alcohol that was hidden in a local grocery store.”

Freeman said as with any exhibit the research team at MDC encountered some surprises when working on Never Dry, the first being that Chisholm and Hibbing were really under a form of prohibition several years before the national prohibition passed.

The second surprise, she said was uncovered by Jason Scorich, an MDC exhibit reseacher.

“He found evidence of the bust of a large-scale bootlegging operation in 1931 in the outskirts of Hibbing,” Freeman said, adding that the story is so incredibly in-depth that Scorich plans to give a detailed presentation on this operation and bust sometime later next year.

The Prohibition Era began in 1920 with the passage of the Volstead Act, which was designed to include the enactment of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, banning the manufacture, transportation, and sale of intoxicating liquors Nationwide, according to data provided by MDC. The legislation was introduced by Judiciary Chairman Andrew Volstead of Minnesota, it states.

“18th amendment splits the country—everyone is forced to choose—you are either a “dry” in support of Prohibition or a “wet,” as described on the website of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) website.

The website goes on to say that one thing is clear, “Prohibition is having little effect on America’s thirst,” telling how underground distilleries and saloons supply bootlegged liquor to an “abundant clientele, while organized criminals fight to control illegal alcohol markets, prompting the U.S. Department of Treasury to strengthen its law enforcement capabilities.”

On Dec. 5, 1933, the 21st Amendment was ratified, repealing the 18th Amendment, ending the increasingly unpopular nationwide prohibition of alcohol, according to information found on the website archives.gov.

Melody Kannas
2d ago

I heard stories about a speakeasy on the site where my uncle lived out in the country where I grew up. It wasn't him but the former owners of the property....

